Young’s Motorsports Announces Expansion to Xfinity Series Competition With Leland Honeyman Jr. Full-Time in 2024

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 4, 2024) Young’s Motorsports announced the organization’s expansion into the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024. Leland Honeyman Jr. will pilot the No. 42 Xfinity car full-time, beginning with the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (Fla.) on Sat. Feb. 17, 2024.

Honeyman, 18, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

Honeyman also has eight starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he claimed a best finish of 21st at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL this past October.

“We’ve been asked about running Xfinity more than a few times over the years, and this time, it just made sense,” Young’s Motorsports team principal Tyler Young said.

“Leland (Honeyman) ran the (ARCA) East Series for us in 2022, and he did a great job learning, giving feedback, and being competitive against several other established (ARCA) East programs. His efforts in the Xfinity Series this season show he’s continuing to improve and make the most of every opportunity he is a part of.

“We’ve already found success in the ARCA Series and have a blast working together. I look forward to taking this step with the Xfinity Series this season.”

Honeyman added, “In 2024, I’m thrilled to be racing full-time for Young’s Motorsports in their newly launched Xfinity team. Joining them as they enter this exciting series, I’m confident about our collective potential for the upcoming season. The prospect of racing full-time in Xfinity adds an extra layer of excitement, and I can’t wait to contribute to our team’s journey and make our mark on the track.”

The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Young’s Motorsports was established in 2009, owns 472 Truck Series starts with two victories, and has competed in 26 races across the ARCA Menards Series platforms since 2021.

The United Rentals 300 (120 laps | 300 miles) is the first of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will take place on Fri., Feb. 16, from 4:35 p.m. – 5:25 p.m., and the qualifying session begins on Sat., Feb. 17, at 11:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FS1.

