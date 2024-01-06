Conex Hub Joins 2024 Parker 400 as Supporting Sponsor

UNLTD Off-Road Racing officials are pleased to welcome Conex Hub as a supporting sponsor of the 2024 Parker 400, returning to Parker, Arizona on January 10-14. Conex Hub offers secure portable storage for residential and commercial customers in Southern California and Western Arizona, and offers nationwide container sales.

“We’re excited to welcome Conex Hub as an official sponsor of the 2024 Parker 400,” said UNLTD Off-Road Racing CEO Matt Martelli. “From racers looking for a metal shipping container to store your vehicle, tools, or parts, to anyone who just needs dependable portable storage at a great price, they’ve got you covered with customizable options and reliable service. Be sure to check them out for all of your portable storage needs for the race!”

Conex Hub provides portable shipping container units to commercial and residential customers. Our products come in new, used, and refurbished conditions. Our shipping containers are for sale, or lease, short or long term. We can customize each unit before shipment date to ensure you get what you want. Most of our deliveries are made with our own trucks, and company drivers. In many cases we have the tools to get your delivery completed. Conex Hub is Veteran-owned and operated.

Reach out to Conex Hub for a quote or order one of our containers today. For more information on Conex Hub, visit www.conexhub.com.

The Parker 400 Off-Road Race is the first of three events on the 2024 UNLTD Off-Road Racing series calendar. As with all UNLTD Off-Road Racing events, the excitement kicks off with a Desert Clean-Up, Poker Run, and two days of pre-running, followed by a downtown experience for tech and contingency, qualifying for premier classes, and two full days of racing, including youth events for the future stars of the sport.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.

About The Parker 400 (theparker400.com)

The Parker 400, is a celebrated titan in off-road racing, known for its demanding Arizona landscape and storied tradition. Hosting over 40,000 fans and more than 300 competing teams from around the globe each January, it’s a highlight of the off-road racing calendar. This historic event, which is part of the Unlimited Off-Road Racing schedule, begins with a captivating vehicle showcase in downtown Parker, setting the stage for two days of high-octane racing over a challenging 400-mile course. The Parker 400 is more than a race; it’s a festival that embodies the off-road spirit, featuring live entertainment and fan activities. With live streaming that reaches over half a million viewers worldwide, the event offers an unparalleled spectacle of endurance and skill, cementing its status as a must-attend event for off-road aficionados. Under the guidance of the Martelli Brothers, the Parker 400 continues to honor the legacy of off-road racing, celebrating the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert and the tenacity of racers who tackle its terrain.

For more info on The Parker 400 go to theparker400.com.