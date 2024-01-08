Vision Wheel Announces 2024 UNLTD Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

Vision Wheel, an official partner of UNLTD Off-Road Racing, will offer a contingency program for racers running with Vision wheels at this year’s Parker 400, BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400, and California 300. A total of more than $17,000 in cash will be available to racers who finish on the podium in the Unlimited Truck, Unlimited Truck SPEC, UTV Pro Open, UTV Pro, and UTV Pro NA classes across any of this year’s events.

The biggest contingency awards are available at the Mint 400 in March, where more than $7,500 in total will be on the line. Unlimited Truck podium finishers can take $1,000, $750, or $500, while the top three in Unlimited Truck Spec, UTV Pro Open, or UTV Pro will be competing for prizes of $750, $500, and $250.

At the Parker 400 and California 300, Unlimited Truck racers will compete for $750 for first, $500 for second, and $250 for third, while Unlimited Truck Spec, UTV Pro Open, and UTV Pro will have prizes of $500, $250, and $100 on the line for podium finishes. UTV Pro NA racers will compete for $500, $250, and $100 at all three events.

To be eligible for the awards, racers must run Vision wheels exclusively including spares and must run Vision Wheel stickers on each side of their vehicle. Stickers will be available at tech inspection for each event. Classes must have a minimum of five entries and racers must be classified as an Official Finisher for the award. Racers must also sign the Vision Wheel contingency agreement form before the race and tag @visionwheel and #wearevision in social media posts.

For more information on Vision Wheel’s UNLTD Off-Road Racing contingency program, contact Ryan Edwards at redwards@visionwheel.com.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.