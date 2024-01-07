Parker 400 Festivities Kick Off With Inaugural Desert Clean-Up presented by Tread Lightly!

Estimated 12 tons of trash removed from Arizona desert

The return of the Parker 400 is officially imminent, as the inaugural Parker 400 Desert Clean-Up presented by Tread Lightly! brought the off-road racing and Parker communities into the Arizona desert on Saturday to pick up illegally dumped waste. When all was said, nearly one hundred volunteers removed an estimated 12 tons of trash from the desert, part of UNLTD Off-Road Racing’s commitment to promote sustainable habits and responsible public land use in the off-road community.

“Thanks to Tread Lightly! and all of the volunteers that made the inaugural Parker 400 Desert Clean-Up a success!” said UNLTD Off-Road Racing CEO Matt Martelli. “Whenever we put on a new event, it’s important to us to make a strong first impression with the local community, and showcasing our commitment to cleaning up the desert is a huge part of that. It’s also a great way for us to build momentum going into race week, as we prepare for the Off-Road Festival on Thursday and two days of racing next weekend!”

The inaugural Parker 400 Desert Clean-Up sent volunteers out from the CRIT Start/Finish Line Gauntlet to collect trash. Volunteers included 2024 Parker 400 Grand Marshal and former Parker mayor Dan Beaver and his son, professional off-road racer and radio host Jim Beaver, both of whom call Parker home.

“We’re very thankful to the Town of Parker, La Paz County, the Colorado River Indian Tribes, BLM, and local landowners for their support in bringing The Parker 400 back,” said UNLTD Off-Road Racing COO Josh Martelli. “This cleanup is a show of respect and a recognition of the ongoing responsibility we have to demonstrate responsible land stewardship. It is vital to preserve access to this amazing desert, not only for our current recreational and racing activities but also for future generations to enjoy and appreciate.”

UNLTD Off-Road Racing’s Desert Clean-Up events take place the Saturday before each of its three events. The Parker 400 Desert Clean-Up follows in the footsteps of the Mint 400 Desert Clean-Up in Las Vegas, which has removed over 375,000 pounds of trash from the Nevada desert over the past seven years. Volunteer information for the Mint 400 Desert Clean-Up will be released in the coming months.

The Parker 400 marks the first of three races on the 2024 UNLTD Off-Road Racing Series calendar. It will be followed by the BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 on March 6-10 in Las Vegas and the California 300 on October 2-6 in Barstow, California. The series is supported by a robust lineup of full-season partners including Magnaflow, Camburg, Vision Wheel, Cage WRX, and Rigid Industries.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.

About The Parker 400 (theparker400.com)

The Parker 400, is a celebrated titan in off-road racing, known for its demanding Arizona landscape and storied tradition. Hosting over 40,000 fans and more than 300 competing teams from around the globe each January, it’s a highlight of the off-road racing calendar. This historic event, which is part of the Unlimited Off-Road Racing schedule, begins with a captivating vehicle showcase in downtown Parker, setting the stage for two days of high-octane racing over a challenging 400-mile course. The Parker 400 is more than a race; it’s a festival that embodies the off-road spirit, featuring live entertainment and fan activities. With live streaming that reaches over half a million viewers worldwide, the event offers an unparalleled spectacle of endurance and skill, cementing its status as a must-attend event for off-road aficionados. Under the guidance of the Martelli Brothers, the Parker 400 continues to honor the legacy of off-road racing, celebrating the rugged beauty of the Arizona desert and the tenacity of racers who tackle its terrain.

For more info on The Parker 400 go to theparker400.com.