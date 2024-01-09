Santino Ferrucci returns to A.J. Foyt Enterprises for second IndyCar campaign in 2024

Santino Ferrucci will be returning to A.J. Foyt Enterprises for a second full-time NTT INDYCAR SERIES campaign in 2024 and in the team’s No. 14 Dallara-Chevrolet sponsored by Sexton Properties.

The news comes as the 25-year-old Ferrucci from Woodbury, Connecticut, is coming off his maiden IndyCar campaign with A.J. Foyt Enterprises, where he achieved his maiden podium result during the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last May in the form of a strong third-place finish. The result occurred in an event where he started on the second row in fourth place, led 11 laps and was in contention for the victory in the closing laps. Ferrucci would proceed to settle in 19th place in the 2023 driver’s standings after averaging a finishing result of 18.5 throughout the 17-race schedule.

The third-place result during the 2023 Indy 500 also extended Ferrucci’s string of top-10 results he has achieved in five consecutive Indy 500s he has participated in since 2019.

“I’m super stoked to be back with the team,” Ferrucci said. “It’s really good to start building some continuity with everybody, and I think it’s going to improve our results. My expectations for the year are to come out of the gate a lot more prepared than we were last year. Working with Penske, things are hopefully going to be a lot smoother, and I’m looking forward to being back at the Indy 500 again.”

Ferrucci, who previously competed in the FIA Formula 3 European Championship region before ascending to GP3 Series and the Formula 2 Championship region, made his inaugural presence in the IndyCar circuit during the series’ doubleheader feature at Belle Isle Park in Detroit Michigan, for Dale Coyne Racing in 2018. He would then compete for Dale Coyne as a full-time competitor during the following two seasons before scaling back to a part-time role between the 2021 and 2022 seasons, where he competed between Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Juncos Hollinger Racing. During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, he also made select NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for Sam Hunt Racing.

Through 60 previous starts in the IndyCar circuit, Ferrucci has accumulated a single podium result, five top-five results and 19 top-10 results, with five of his total top-10 results occurring in five consecutive starts in the Indianapolis 500 (2019-23). He has also racked up a total of 135 laps led and an average-finishing result of 14.5.

“I’m very happy to have Santino back,” Larry Foyt, team president of A.J. Foyt Enterprises, added. “We worked well together, and he brings a good energy to the team. Obviously, we have our eyes set on the Indy 500, but we also had some good pace in other races but didn’t get the results. Together we are focused on moving up in the championship standings, and I believe we can achieve that.”

Ferrucci is set to compete alongside Sting Ray Robb, who is coming off his maiden IndyCar campaign with Dale Coyne Racing in association with Rick Ware Racing and was announced to pilot A.J. Foyt’s No. 41 Dallara-Chevrolet for the upcoming IndyCar season last December. The pairing of Ferrucci and Robb completes A.J. Foyt Enterprises’ two-car lineup for the 2024 season.

Ferrucci’s second full-time NTT INDYCAR Series campaign with A.J. Foyt Enterprises is set to commence at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, for the 2024 season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. The event is scheduled to occur on March 10 and air on NBC.