ARCA Menards Series West Well Represented at Daytona Pre-race Practice

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (January 10, 2024) – The west coast will be well represented with five of the top nine drivers in the 2023 ARCA Menards Series West headed at the upcoming ARCA Menards Series pre-race practice sessions at Daytona International Speedway.

Reigning ARCA Menards Series West champion Sean Hingorani will take part in the two-day practice as part of ARCA’s Road to Daytona initiative. Hingorani, from Newport Beach, California, was the dominant force in the West Series in 2023; he won four times, earned two General Tire Pole Awards, and claimed the championship by a whopping 36 points over Tyler Reif.

Reif will join Hingorani in the Road to Daytona program. Reif won the West Series’ season-opener at Phoenix Raceway last season on his way to a runner-up finish in the overall series standings.

Reif’s older brother Tanner, who won two West races in 2022 and finished fifth in the final standings in 2023, will also join in the activities set for Friday and Saturday, January 12 and 13. The elder Reif brother will be sharing the Cook Racing Technologies ride with Indycar veteran – and grandson of 1967 Daytona 500 winner Mario Andretti – Marco Andretti.

Kyle Keller, who finished eighth in the final 2023 West standings, will also make the trek to Daytona for his first laps at the World Center of Racing. Keller will be in an entry fielded by the new Keller-Kennealy Motorsports Driver Development team with which he will contend for the 2024 ARCA Menards Series West championship.

Takuma Koga, from Nagoya, Japan, will also attend the Pre-race Practice, driving one of Andy Hillenburg’s entries. Koga has made 113 career West starts, with four career top-five finishes, including two in 2022, and 24 career top-ten finishes. He finished among the top ten four times in 2023; he finished ninth in the overall series standings.

The five West Series regulars will be joined by 67 other drivers in the two days of practice, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, January 12 and 13. Sunday, January 14 will be reserved in case of inclement weather.

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series season kicks off at Daytona with practice on Thursday, February 15, General Tire Pole Qualifying on Friday, February 16, and the 61st Annual Daytona ARCA 200 set for 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 17. The race will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast nationwide on select affiliates of the MRN Radio Network. Live timing & scoring for all on track sessions is available at ARCARacing.com.

