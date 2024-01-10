Christian Rose Returns to AM Racing for Full ARCA Menards Series Schedule

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that Martinsburg, West Virginia native Christian Rose will return to the organization for the full ARCA Menards Series national schedule beginning with the Daytona ARCA 200 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024.

Rose, 28, will continue to pilot the team’s No. 32 Ford Mustang for the 20-race slate in his sophomore ARCA Menards Series.

Last year, Rose, a former Division 1 baseball player for the University of Maryland Eastern Shore traded the glove and bat in for a steering wheel and helmet and produced a competitive rookie season.

In his first full season of ARCA competition, Rose, under the AM Racing leadership, delivered two top-five and 13 top-10 finishes en route to a third-place finish in the championship ARCA standings.

In his freshman season of competition, Rose also competed more laps than any other driver on the tour, registering 2,550 of the 2,624 laps available during the year for a 97.2 lap completion rate.

Paired again with crew chief Ryan “Pickle” London for his sophomore season, the team looks to capitalize on their strengths from the 2023 season and contend for checkered flags and, ultimately, the series championship.

“I am excited to be back with AM Racing in 2024,” said Rose. “I could not ask for anything more from the team and our partners. We had an exceptional rookie year and I really feel like we hit our stride toward the end of the season.

“Not only do I feel like we can pick up right from where we left off at Toledo Speedway in October, but I believe that our AM Racing will not only contend for race wins but be a serious threat for the championship this season. I am ready to get to work.”

Returning with Rose and AM Racing for their sophomore is Secure Testing Services.

﻿Secure Testing Services LLC. is a nationwide leader in on-site drug testing located in Richmond, Virginia.

Quite simply, STS provides customized assistance to your organization’s Human Resources and Safety teams in achieving their compliance goals.

The family-owned company will hold a primary partnership role at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May, while serving as a major associate marketing for the remaining 19 races of the season.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with AM Racing and Christian Rose for the upcoming season,” offered Steve Pierson, CEO of Secure Testing Services.

“This collaboration not only allows us to showcase our commitment to excellence but also provides a unique platform to connect with our target audience. Our company values align perfectly with AM Racing and Christian Rose, and we are excited to once again partner with them.”

Relaunching their ARCA Menards Series program on a full-time basis in 2023 was important for the overall growth and “Future Focused” initiative for the Statesville, N.C.-based AM Racing team.

With their speed and consistency in 2023, the organization has even higher hopes for the approaching season.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome back Christian and Secure Testing Services for the 2024 season,” offered AM Racing president Wade Moore. “Without a doubt, Christian exceeded our expectations last season. He continues to take the necessary steps to make sure he is prepared to contend for wins and, hopefully, the ARCA Menards Series championship this season.

“The bond between him and “Pickle” (Ryan London crew chief) is stronger than ever and I am confident that we will continue to showcase our speed and consistency this season with our great partners and team.”

Additional sponsorship for Rose and the AM Racing team will be announced in the weeks leading up to the series’ 72nd anniversary season in 2024 and its 61st race at the “World Center of Racing” on Feb. 17.

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Christian Rose, please like him on Facebook (Christian Rose Racing), or follow him on Instagram (@christianroseracing) and X | Twitter (@CRoseRacing).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series and Dirt Modified seasons respectively.