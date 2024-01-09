Seventy-Four Drivers, 39 Cars on ARCA Menards Series Pre-race Practice at Daytona Entry List

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (January 9, 2024 – Seventy-four drivers spread across 39 cars have been entered for the upcoming Pre-race Practice for the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Headlined by Australian superstar Shane Van Gisbergen, who won the NASCAR Cup Series first-ever street course race in his series debut in 2022, and Indycar star Marco Andretti, the grandson of 1967 Daytona 500 winner and 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti, the entry list also includes defending race winner Greg Van Alst and a slew of drivers chasing the 2024 series championship.

Last year’s series runner-up Andres Perez returns in 2024 looking to make his first start at Daytona. Perez was just shy of his 18th birthday last season and was not permitted to start the race due to age restrictions. He’ll be joined by his Rev Racing teammate Lavar Scott, who finished fourth in his series debut at Daytona last February and has indicated he will also pursue the 2024 series championship.

Kris Wright has teamed with Venturini Motorsports for a full season run in 2024, while Christian Rose will return to AM Racing as he makes his second run at the title. Bounty Rookie Challenge contender Caleb Costner will chase after the title with his self-owned Costner-Weaver Motorsports team, and Tonawanda, New York native Andy Jankowiak has also indicated he will pursue the championship with the Kevin Lapierre and Andy Suess-owned KLAS Motorsports team.

William Sawalich and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Taylor Gray will share driving duties in the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota over the course of the weekend. Sawalich, the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East champion, will make his first laps at Daytona in the practice but like Perez last year, he will not participate in the race due to age restrictions.

Wright will be joined in the Venturini Motorsports fleet by Jake Finch, Amber Balcaen, Toni Breidinger, and Gus Dean. Balcaen finished a career-best sixth at Daytona last season, and Dean is a former winner at Talladega Superspeedway. Breidinger closed her partial 2023 season with seven top-ten finishes in her last eight starts, including four in the top five with her best a third at Kansas Speedway in September. Finch, who won the ARCA Menards Series East race at Dover Motor Speedway last April, will look to make his first career start at Daytona; his father James Finch was the winning team owner at Daytona in both 1993 and 1996 with Jeff Purvis driving.

Perennial superspeedway contender Sean Corr, who finished third last season, is also entered as is last year’s fifth-place finisher Mandy Chick, who returns with her family-owned team. NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standout Patrick Emerling is entered as the driver of his self-owned Emerling Motorsports Ford. Emerling’s team finished 14th in last year’s race with former Daytona pole winner Natalie Decker driving. Willie Mullins, who finished second in 2018, is also entered along with Michigan’s Scott Melton, who will shake down a pair of Fords prepared by former championship-winning crew chief and car owner Bill Kimmel.

Former ARCA Menards Series East Bounty Rookie of the Year Leland Honeyman will take to the track with Youngs Motorsports, the team he will run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series season with in 2024. Carson Kvapil, a two-time CARS Tour champion, will also participate in the weekend’s activities.

Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track High Performance Racing Team has entered five cars for the pre-race practice, which will be shared by 13 different drivers.

Car # Driver Hometown Team Make Engine 1 2 Andres Perez Mexico City, Mexico REV Racing Chevrolet Ilmor 2 3M Willie Mullins Fredericksburg, VA Mullins Racing Ford Ilmor 3 3K Ryan Kuhn East Bridgewater, MA Mullins Racing Ford Ilmor 4 3L Blake Lothian Wellesley, MA Mullins Racing Ford Ilmor 5 3C Davey Callihan Fredericksburg, VA Mullins Racing Ford Ilmor 6 6 Lavar Scott Carney’s Point, NJ REV Racing Chevrolet Ilmor 7 7 Eric Caudell Piedmont, OK CCM Toyota Ilmor 8 8 Sean Corr Goshen, NY Empire Racing Chevrolet Ilmor 9 10P Ed Pompa Ballston Spa, NY Fast Track Racing Toyota Ilmor 10 10S Bryan Syer-Keske (RTD) Lakeville, MN Fast Track Racing Ford Ilmor 11 10H Daylan Hairston Crawford, MS Fast Track Racing Chevrolet Ilmor 12 10L Dylan LeBeau Daytona Beach, FL Fast Track Racing Chevrolet Ilmor 13 10D Blaine Donohue Cornelius, NC Fast Track Racing Chevrolet Ilmor 14 10K Matt Kemp Sawyer, MI Fast Track Racing Chevrolet Ilmor 15 11R Tyler Reif (RTD) Henderson, NV Fast Track Racing Ford Ilmor 16 11G Jacob Goede RTD) New Germany, MN Fast Track Racing Toyota Ilmor 17 11H Michael Hinde (RTD) Hernando, FL Fast Track Racing Ford Ilmor 18 11M Chase Miller Chilicothe, OH Fast Track Racing Ford Ilmor 19 12H Sean Hingorani (RTD) Newport Beach, CA Fast Track Racing Toyota Ilmor 20 12K Takuma Koga Nagoya, Hichi, Japan Fast Track Racing Toyota Ilmor 21 15 Kris Wright Wexford, PA Venturini Motorsports Toyota Ilmor 22 17A Marco Andretti Nazareth, PA Cook Racing Technologies Chevrolet Ilmor 23 17R Tanner Reif Las Vegas, NV Cook Racing Technologies Chevrolet Ilmor 24 18S William Sawalich Eden Praire, MN Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ilmor 25 18G Taylor Gray Artesia, NM Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ilmor 26 20 Jake Finch Lynn Haven, FL Venturini Motorsports Toyota Ilmor 27 22 Amber Balcaen Winnipeg, Manitoba Venturini Motorsports Toyota Ilmor 28 25 Toni Breidinger Hillsborough, CA Venturini Motorsports Toyota Ilmor 29 28V Shane van Gisbergen Aukland, New Zealand Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet Ilmor 30 28H Landon Huffman Connelly Springs, NC Pinnacle Racing Group Chevrolet Ilmor 31 31T Tim Goulet Milwaukee, WI Rise Motorsports Chevrolet SB2 32 31R Rita Goulet McCalla, AL Rise Motorsports Chevrolet SB2 33 31C Casey Carden Braselton, GA Rise Motorsports Chevrolet SB2 34 31G Mitch Gibson Coeburn, VA Rise Motorsports Chevrolet SB2 35 32 Christian Rose Martinsburg, WV AM Racing Ford Ilmor 36 34 Isaac Johnson Martinsville, IN Van Alst Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 37 35 Greg Van Alst Anderson, IN Van Alst Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 38 44 Thomas Annunziata Colts Neck, NJ McClure Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 39 53E Patrick Emerling Orchard Park, NY Emerling Motorsports Ford Ilmor 40 53K Kyle Keller Las Vegas, NV KKM Driver Development Ford Ilmor 41 53W Armani Williams Grosse Pointe, MI Emerling Motorsports Ford Ilmor 42 53M CJ McLaughlin Framingham, MA Emerling Motorsports Ford Ilmor 43 55 Gus Dean Bluffton, SC Venturini Motorsports Toyota Ilmor 44 57 Hunter Deshautelle Alexandria, LA Brother-In-Law Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 45 63 John Armendia New Braunfels, TX Spraker Racing Chevrolet Ilmor 46 66M Mason Maggio Palm Beach, FL Fast Track Racing Toyota Ilmor 47 66S Donovan Straus Marietta, GA Fast Track Racing Toyota Ilmor 48 66G Lance Griffith Concord, NC Fast Track Racing Toyota Ilmor 49 66C Michael Contarino Long Island, NY Fast Track Racing Toyota Ilmor 50 68L Gil Linster Frisange, Luxembourg Kimmel Racing Ford Ilmor 51 69A Scott Melton Rockford, MI Kimmel Racing Ford Ilmor 52 69B Scott Melton Rockford, MI Kimmel Racing Ford Ilmor 53 73J Andy Jankowiak Tonawanda, NY KLAS Motorsports Ford Ilmor 54 73P Andrew Patterson Dayton, OH KLAS Motorsports Ford Ilmor 55 74 Mandy Chick Desoto, KS Chick Engineering Chevrolet Ilmor 56 75M Austin McDaniel Harrisburg, NC Brother-In-Law Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 57 75D Bryan Dauzat Alexandria, LA Brother-In-Law Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 58 93 Caleb Costner Dallas, NC Costner Weaver Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 59 97 Jason Kitsmiller Maysville, WV CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 60 98 Dale Shearer Alhambra, IL Shearer Speed Racing Toyota Ilmor 61 99 Michael Maples Choctaw, OK Fast Track Racing Chevrolet Ilmor 62 01R Ryan Roulette Minot, ND Fast Track Racing Ford Ilmor 63 01C Chase Burda (RTD) Columbiaville, MI Fast Track Racing Ford Ilmor 64 01J Justin Bonsignore (RTD) Holtsville, NY Fast Track Racing Ford Ilmor 65 02H Leland Honeyman Mooresville, NC Youngs Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 66 02B Anthony Bello Newtown, CT Youngs Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 67 06D Cody Dennison Hokes Bluff, AL Patched to Win Motorsports Ford SB2 68 06S James Simmons, Jr. Marion, NC Patched to Win Motorsports Ford SB2 69 06P Ben Peterson Birmingham, AL Peterson Motorsports Ford SB2 70 06M Nate Moeller Lafayette, OH Peterson Motorsports Ford SB2 71 06S Presley Sorah Cambridge City, IN Peterson Motorsports Ford SB2 72 06O Tommy O’Leary IV Cygnet, OH Peterson Motorsports Ford SB2 73 07 Jeff Scofield Thonotosassa, FL Finney Motorsports Chevrolet Ilmor 74 Carson Kvapil Mooresville, NC 75 Rebecca Monopoli Lakeland, FL

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series season kicks off at Daytona with practice on Thursday, February 15, General Tire Pole Qualifying on Friday, February 16, and the 61st Annual Daytona ARCA 200 set for 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 17. The race will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast nationwide on select affiliates of the MRN Radio Network. Live timing & scoring for all on track sessions is available at ARCARacing.com.

