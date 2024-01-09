Search
Seventy-Four Drivers, 39 Cars on ARCA Menards Series Pre-race Practice at Daytona Entry List

By Official Release

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (January 9, 2024 – Seventy-four drivers spread across 39 cars have been entered for the upcoming Pre-race Practice for the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Headlined by Australian superstar Shane Van Gisbergen, who won the NASCAR Cup Series first-ever street course race in his series debut in 2022, and Indycar star Marco Andretti, the grandson of 1967 Daytona 500 winner and 1969 Indianapolis 500 winner Mario Andretti, the entry list also includes defending race winner Greg Van Alst and a slew of drivers chasing the 2024 series championship.

Last year’s series runner-up Andres Perez returns in 2024 looking to make his first start at Daytona. Perez was just shy of his 18th birthday last season and was not permitted to start the race due to age restrictions. He’ll be joined by his Rev Racing teammate Lavar Scott, who finished fourth in his series debut at Daytona last February and has indicated he will also pursue the 2024 series championship.

Kris Wright has teamed with Venturini Motorsports for a full season run in 2024, while Christian Rose will return to AM Racing as he makes his second run at the title. Bounty Rookie Challenge contender Caleb Costner will chase after the title with his self-owned Costner-Weaver Motorsports team, and Tonawanda, New York native Andy Jankowiak has also indicated he will pursue the championship with the Kevin Lapierre and Andy Suess-owned KLAS Motorsports team.

William Sawalich and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Taylor Gray will share driving duties in the Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota over the course of the weekend. Sawalich, the 2023 ARCA Menards Series East champion, will make his first laps at Daytona in the practice but like Perez last year, he will not participate in the race due to age restrictions.

Wright will be joined in the Venturini Motorsports fleet by Jake Finch, Amber Balcaen, Toni Breidinger, and Gus Dean. Balcaen finished a career-best sixth at Daytona last season, and Dean is a former winner at Talladega Superspeedway. Breidinger closed her partial 2023 season with seven top-ten finishes in her last eight starts, including four in the top five with her best a third at Kansas Speedway in September. Finch, who won the ARCA Menards Series East race at Dover Motor Speedway last April, will look to make his first career start at Daytona; his father James Finch was the winning team owner at Daytona in both 1993 and 1996 with Jeff Purvis driving.

Perennial superspeedway contender Sean Corr, who finished third last season, is also entered as is last year’s fifth-place finisher Mandy Chick, who returns with her family-owned team. NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour standout Patrick Emerling is entered as the driver of his self-owned Emerling Motorsports Ford. Emerling’s team finished 14th in last year’s race with former Daytona pole winner Natalie Decker driving. Willie Mullins, who finished second in 2018, is also entered along with Michigan’s Scott Melton, who will shake down a pair of Fords prepared by former championship-winning crew chief and car owner Bill Kimmel.

Former ARCA Menards Series East Bounty Rookie of the Year Leland Honeyman will take to the track with Youngs Motorsports, the team he will run the full NASCAR Xfinity Series season with in 2024. Carson Kvapil, a two-time CARS Tour champion, will also participate in the weekend’s activities.

Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track High Performance Racing Team has entered five cars for the pre-race practice, which will be shared by 13 different drivers.

Car #DriverHometownTeamMakeEngine
12Andres PerezMexico City, MexicoREV RacingChevroletIlmor
23MWillie MullinsFredericksburg, VAMullins RacingFordIlmor
33KRyan KuhnEast Bridgewater, MAMullins RacingFordIlmor
43LBlake LothianWellesley, MAMullins RacingFordIlmor
53CDavey CallihanFredericksburg, VAMullins RacingFordIlmor
66Lavar ScottCarney’s Point, NJREV RacingChevroletIlmor
77Eric CaudellPiedmont, OKCCMToyotaIlmor
88Sean CorrGoshen, NYEmpire RacingChevroletIlmor
910PEd PompaBallston Spa, NYFast Track RacingToyotaIlmor
1010SBryan Syer-Keske (RTD)Lakeville, MNFast Track RacingFordIlmor
1110HDaylan HairstonCrawford, MSFast Track RacingChevroletIlmor
1210LDylan LeBeauDaytona Beach, FLFast Track RacingChevroletIlmor
1310DBlaine DonohueCornelius, NCFast Track RacingChevroletIlmor
1410KMatt KempSawyer, MIFast Track RacingChevroletIlmor
1511RTyler Reif (RTD)Henderson, NVFast Track RacingFordIlmor
1611GJacob Goede RTD)New Germany, MNFast Track RacingToyotaIlmor
1711HMichael Hinde (RTD)Hernando, FLFast Track RacingFordIlmor
1811MChase MillerChilicothe, OHFast Track RacingFordIlmor
1912HSean Hingorani (RTD)Newport Beach, CAFast Track RacingToyotaIlmor
2012KTakuma KogaNagoya, Hichi, JapanFast Track RacingToyotaIlmor
2115Kris WrightWexford, PAVenturini MotorsportsToyotaIlmor
2217AMarco AndrettiNazareth, PACook Racing TechnologiesChevroletIlmor
2317RTanner ReifLas Vegas, NVCook Racing TechnologiesChevroletIlmor
2418SWilliam SawalichEden Praire, MNJoe Gibbs RacingToyotaIlmor
2518GTaylor GrayArtesia, NMJoe Gibbs RacingToyotaIlmor
2620Jake FinchLynn Haven, FLVenturini MotorsportsToyotaIlmor
2722Amber BalcaenWinnipeg, ManitobaVenturini MotorsportsToyotaIlmor
2825Toni BreidingerHillsborough, CAVenturini MotorsportsToyotaIlmor
2928VShane van GisbergenAukland, New ZealandPinnacle Racing GroupChevroletIlmor
3028HLandon HuffmanConnelly Springs, NCPinnacle Racing GroupChevroletIlmor
3131TTim GouletMilwaukee, WIRise MotorsportsChevroletSB2
3231RRita GouletMcCalla, ALRise MotorsportsChevroletSB2
3331CCasey CardenBraselton, GARise MotorsportsChevroletSB2
3431GMitch GibsonCoeburn, VARise MotorsportsChevroletSB2
3532Christian RoseMartinsburg, WVAM RacingFordIlmor
3634Isaac JohnsonMartinsville, INVan Alst MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
3735Greg Van AlstAnderson, INVan Alst MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
3844Thomas AnnunziataColts Neck, NJMcClure MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
3953EPatrick EmerlingOrchard Park, NYEmerling MotorsportsFordIlmor
4053KKyle KellerLas Vegas, NVKKM Driver DevelopmentFordIlmor
4153WArmani WilliamsGrosse Pointe, MIEmerling MotorsportsFordIlmor
4253MCJ McLaughlinFramingham, MAEmerling MotorsportsFordIlmor
4355Gus DeanBluffton, SCVenturini MotorsportsToyotaIlmor
4457Hunter DeshautelleAlexandria, LABrother-In-Law MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
4563John ArmendiaNew Braunfels, TXSpraker RacingChevroletIlmor
4666MMason MaggioPalm Beach, FLFast Track RacingToyotaIlmor
4766SDonovan StrausMarietta, GAFast Track RacingToyotaIlmor
4866GLance GriffithConcord, NCFast Track RacingToyotaIlmor
4966CMichael ContarinoLong Island, NYFast Track RacingToyotaIlmor
5068LGil LinsterFrisange, LuxembourgKimmel RacingFordIlmor
5169AScott MeltonRockford, MIKimmel RacingFordIlmor
5269BScott MeltonRockford, MIKimmel RacingFordIlmor
5373JAndy JankowiakTonawanda, NYKLAS MotorsportsFordIlmor
5473PAndrew PattersonDayton, OHKLAS MotorsportsFordIlmor
5574Mandy ChickDesoto, KSChick EngineeringChevroletIlmor
5675MAustin McDanielHarrisburg, NCBrother-In-Law MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
5775DBryan DauzatAlexandria, LABrother-In-Law MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
5893Caleb CostnerDallas, NCCostner Weaver MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
5997Jason KitsmillerMaysville, WVCR7 MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
6098Dale ShearerAlhambra, ILShearer Speed RacingToyotaIlmor
6199Michael MaplesChoctaw, OKFast Track RacingChevroletIlmor
6201RRyan RouletteMinot, NDFast Track RacingFordIlmor
6301CChase Burda (RTD)Columbiaville, MIFast Track RacingFordIlmor
6401JJustin Bonsignore (RTD)Holtsville, NYFast Track RacingFordIlmor
6502HLeland HoneymanMooresville, NCYoungs MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
6602BAnthony BelloNewtown, CTYoungs MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
6706DCody DennisonHokes Bluff, ALPatched to Win MotorsportsFordSB2
6806SJames Simmons, Jr.Marion, NCPatched to Win MotorsportsFordSB2
6906PBen PetersonBirmingham, ALPeterson MotorsportsFordSB2
7006MNate MoellerLafayette, OHPeterson MotorsportsFordSB2
7106SPresley SorahCambridge City, INPeterson MotorsportsFordSB2
7206OTommy O’Leary IVCygnet, OHPeterson MotorsportsFordSB2
7307Jeff ScofieldThonotosassa, FLFinney MotorsportsChevroletIlmor
74Carson KvapilMooresville, NC
75Rebecca MonopoliLakeland, FL

The 2024 ARCA Menards Series season kicks off at Daytona with practice on Thursday, February 15, General Tire Pole Qualifying on Friday, February 16, and the 61st Annual Daytona ARCA 200 set for 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 17. The race will be televised live on FS1 and broadcast nationwide on select affiliates of the MRN Radio Network. Live timing & scoring for all on track sessions is available at ARCARacing.com.

About ARCA 

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.  For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing). 

