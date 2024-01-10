Renowned Race Car Driver Ryan Eversley to Race SRO GT4 for Precision Racing L.A.

Veteran professional racer also hired to key leadership role focusing on driver development for Precision Racing L.A. and L.A. Honda World Racing

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Southern California-based Precision Racing L.A. and their sister team L.A. Honda World Racing announced they have hired professional race car driver Ryan Eversley as head of driver and racing business development. Eversley will also race the full 2024 Pirelli GT4 America series for Precision Racing L.A. in the Toyota GT4 Supra.

As a former factory driver, highly accomplished racing champion, and well-respected figure in the racing community, Eversley is a rare talent bringing a unique blend of skill and leadership to the organization. Eversley will play a pivotal role in recruiting, guiding, growing, and mentoring both Precision Racing L.A. and L.A. Honda World Touring Car drivers, and the operations for each team.

“Over the past four years, I have been fortunate to work with Ryan and see his diversity in professional racing. Ryan has many talents way beyond being a fast racer which is a rarity in motorsport. His years of racing experience, immense energy, and commitment to support both individual and team success will undoubtedly contribute to our organization’s growth. Having the opportunity to bring Ryan on full-time will make all those who race with us exceptional racers,” said Mario Biundo, owner of L.A. Honda World Racing and Precision Racing L.A.

Ryan will also bring a wealth of success on the track to the team. Eversley’s impressive accomplishments include podiums at the Rolex 24, Petit Lemans, numerous IMSA wins and Pirelli World Challenge Champion. No matter the race car, Eversley’s history for success is compelling.

Beyond the track, Ryan is a popular public figure, well-known for his ability to connect with the racing community around the globe. He also co-hosts the popular television series and podcast “Dinner with Racers” dedicated to long-form, unstructured conversations between hosts and guests, allowing for unique and entertaining stories in a road-trip format.

“My passion for racing started as a kid. I always wanted to follow in my father’s footsteps in racing and spent as much time at the racetrack with him as I could. That passion, fueled by hard-work, dedication, and an incredible racing community has been the driving force of my career for two decades. To now have the opportunity to coach and mentor, as well as race, for an organization I deeply respect is surreal. I’m grateful for every experience that has led me here,” said Ryan Eversley.

Ryan’s new role begins immediately. Preparations for the 2024 season are already in the midst as the upcoming SRO season quickly approaches. Eversley will kick off the race season at Sonoma Raceway April 5th – 7th, 2024.

About L.A. Honda World Racing

L.A. Honda World Racing is a professional racing team based in Southern California and participates in IMSA and SRO racing series exclusively racing touring cars built by Honda Performance Development. They are also a factory authorized Honda dealer for American Honda Motor Co. www.LAHondaWorldRacing.com

About Precision Racing L.A.

Powered by L.A. Honda World Racing, Precision Racing L.A. is an in-house pro racing team based in Los Angeles, California. With years of experience in SRO and IMSA competitions, Precision Racing L.A. delivers the most professional experience, demonstration in attention to detail, and an endless pursuit to achieve the top step of the podium. www.precisionracingla.com