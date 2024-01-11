Rugged Radios Joins UNLTD Off-Road Racing as 2024 Series Partner

Expanding on a relationship that has lasted for more than a decade across multiple series events, UNLTD Off-Road Racing officials are pleased to welcome Rugged Radios as an official series partner for the inaugural 2024 season. Rugged Radios will be on hand for all three of this year’s events, including the Parker 400 on January 10-14, BFGoodrich Tires Mint 400 on March 6-10, and California 300 on October 2-6. Last year, Rugged Radios served as Official Communications Partner of the 2023 Mint 400 and celebrated its 10th annual Driver Meet and Greet in downtown Las Vegas, as well as a supporting sponsor of the California 300.

“We’re thrilled to continue building on our longtime relationship with Rugged Radios for 2024 as an official partner of UNLTD Off-Road Racing,” said UNLTD CEO Matt Martelli. “They’ve been a terrific partner of the Mint 400 for more than a decade now and were among the first companies to join us for the California 300. Rugged provides the communications tools that the off-road industry needs to keep races running safely and smoothly, and they have everything you need for your work and play vehicles as well. Be sure to check them out on hand at all three UNLTD events this year to see their latest and greatest off-road communications solutions!”

When Greg Cottrell, Founder and President of Rugged Radios, started the company, he set out to revolutionize the offroad communications industry. That dream grew into the communications giant that is Rugged today, manufacturing communications for Work, Race, Play. We build our products to be rugged tough, engineered with the finest components, using our own proprietary technology that exceeds other brands. We’re passionate about communications and our product line reflects our dedication to helping our customers Go Further.

Whether you’re ripping through Baja in your UTV, hitting the single track with your friends on the weekend, or taking flight in your Cessna you need communications you can trust. With nearly 30 years experience in manufacturing high noise environment communications, Rugged Radios boasts a full line of communication products. From industrial job sites to agriculture to fire & safety, Rugged Radios offers Communications For Any Environment. For more information on Rugged Radios, visit www.ruggedradios.com.

Details regarding racer registration, sponsorship packages, exhibitor vending, spectator tickets, camping, and parking passes for UNLTD Off-Road Racing are live on Unlimitedoffroadracing.com.

About UNLTD Off-Road Racing

The Unlimited Off-Road Racing league was formed by The Martelli Brothers in 2023 after more than a decade of successful desert off-road race promotion, including The Mint 400, The UTV World Championship and The California 300. The league was formed to promote the sport of desert off-road racing, the off-road industry, and to expand the reach of off-road companies beyond the industry and into the homes of every off-road race fan, globally. Key attributes of the newly formed league include large racer car counts, competitive and challenging race courses, safe and family-friendly spectating areas, multiple days of racing and off-road festivities all located near major cities and markets that positively affect the off-road industry. The Martelli Brothers, owners of the motorsports powerhouse production group Mad Media have made it their mission to grow the league into a four race series that showcases the best off-road racers on the best courses in North America.