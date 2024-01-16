Elevating Your Outdoor Riding Experience in the Winter with KEMIMOTO

As the weather changes and becomes colder, the company KEMIMOTO understands that true riders embrace the open road, regardless of the weather. KEMIMOTO specializes in top-quality accessories for ATVs, Motorcycles, UTVs, Bikes, and more. KEMIMOTO’s website features a wide selection of accessories and clothing, specifically, heated clothing. When you are outside during the cold winter months, the best way to stay safe and warm is by utilizing their innovative and comfortable premium range of cold-weather heated clothing, designed to keep you warm and protected during chilly rides and outdoor activities.

KEMIMOTO’s selection of cold-weather clothing includes but is not limited to gloves, socks, vests, jackets, and pants, each with unique styles. Currently, a site-wide sale offers all of the following and more for 17% off when using the code AFF17. This article will review three of our favorite choices of KEMIMOTO’s heated clothing line to help you find the best for your buck.

Heated Gloves Waterproof Touchscreen 7.4V 2500mAh

KEMIMOTO’s Heated Waterproof Gloves offer a perfect solution for your frigid digits. Wearing proper protection for your fingers is incredibly important because of windchill and safety. With poor-quality gloves, frostbite can set in very quickly due to windchill or dampness. Frostbite coincides with general sluggishness due to finger numbness and is also a safety hazard, limiting reaction time and range of movement.

When wearing KEMIMOTO’s heated gloves, you will not need to worry about either of the previously mentioned issues, as a pair of these will be perfect for any activities during the winter. Activities include vehicular riding on motorcycles, snowmobiles, or ATVs. And recreational activities such as snowboarding, skiing, or even snowplowing.

Comfort and usability are also at a premium, as these gloves offer many benefits over a traditional pair of heated gloves. First, in the form of three heat settings, high at 140-150f (3-4 Hours Charge), medium at 122-131f (4-6 Hours Charge), and low at 104-113f (6-9 Hours Charge), allowing for on-the-fly adjustment depending on your current situation. Secondly, the usability of the gloves is increased by their rechargeable batteries and conductive thumb and index fingers, allowing you to use your devices without needing to remove the gloves.

Unisex Heated Socks with APP Control Black Orange

Next on our list of favorites from KEMIMOTO are their Unisex Heated Socks. Similar to the previously mentioned gloves, protecting the parts of your body most susceptible to frostbite and cold is extremely important. Wearing KEMIMOTO’s controllable heated socks will ensure that you have a comfortable and warm experience whilst outside during the winter, and they come with a plethora of benefits.

The best feature included with the Unisex Heated Socks is their in-app heat control. By connecting the Unisex Heated Socks to your phone via Bluetooth, you can use the app to automatically adjust the heat output of the 360-degree wrapped wires without needing to remove any clothing or shoes.

Another great benefit is in the design of the socks themselves. Each is clearly labeled which foot they go on, and they also have moisture-wicking fabric to aid in the prevention of sweat buildup. Reducing the total amount of sweat equates to more heat retention and comfortability.

Classic Heated Vest Black

Last on our favorites list from KEMIMOTO is their Classic Black Heated Vest. While your torso isn’t as susceptible to the cold as your extremities, keeping your core temperature warm is essential to maintaining a safe body temperature.

The vest comes in two different sizes, each boasting a perfect fit for your respective size. This lightweight vest allows you to stay warm without needing to wear a bulky jacket. This benefit is great for those who participate in recreational activities like skiing as it allows for much more freedom of movement without taking from your warmth and comfort.

This classic heated vest has a powerful battery that provides a fast 5-second warmup time and the ability to charge your phone. Coupled in tandem with the heated socks and gloves, the amount of comfort you will receive is phenomenal outdoors in the cold.

Like the other items on this list, it also offers total control for heating, and this vest has two control switches, three heating levels, and six heating zones you can customize to your heart’s desire. The vest also boasts a whopping 10 hours of battery life, ensuring that you won’t worry about getting cold anytime soon.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KEMIMOTO’s commitment to enhancing the winter outdoor experience is evident in its premium cold-weather gear. Whether you opt for heated gloves, socks, vests, or any other option in their vast inventory, you’re not merely investing in protective gear – you’re investing in comfort, safety, and innovation.

KEMIMOTO’s thoughtful designs, technological advancements, and dedication to user comfort set their heated clothing line apart. Reminder, KEMIMOTO is having a sitewide sale of 17% when using code AFF17 at checkout. Go get the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one today for the holiday season.