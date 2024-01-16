Jeffrey Earnhardt returns to Sam Hunt Racing for part-time Xfinity campaign in 2024

Jeffrey Earnhardt will be reuniting with Sam Hunt Racing in a multi-race deal for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season that will commence at Atlanta Motor Speedway in late February.

The news comes as the fourth-generation racer from Mooresville, North Carolina, is coming off a part-time campaign in the Xfinity circuit, where he competed the Nos. 44 and 45 Chevrolet entries for Alpha Prime Racing. Competing in 24 of the 33-race schedule, Earnhardt recorded a total of six top-20 results and a season-best 11th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway in August.

“I’m really excited to be returning to Sam Hunt Racing and the [Toyota Racing Development] family,” Earnhardt said. “We had strong races in 2022 and I feel like we have some unfinished business. Sam’s program continues to impress, and Toyota makes me feel so welcome. I know this is the right move and can’t wait to get back in the ForeverLawn GR Supra with Sam & team.”

Earnhardt, the son of former NASCAR competitor, Kerry Earnhardt, and the grandson of the late NASCAR Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt, made his inaugural presence in the Xfinity circuit at Watkins Glen International in August 2009. Since then, he has amassed a total of 168 starts with 13 organizations in the Xfinity circuit. Within the 168 starts, he has recorded a single pole, two top-five results, five top-10 results, 47 laps led and an average-finishing result of 24.3. His best on-track result is a runner-up finish at Talladega Superspeedway in April 2022, the same weekend where he notched his first career pole while piloting his grandfather’s iconic No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing and with championship-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds calling the shots.

In 2022, Earnhardt made nine of his 13 Xfinity starts with Sam Hunt Racing, where he recorded six top-20 results and his highest result being a seventh-place run at Nashville Superspeedway in June.

For the 2024 season, Earnhardt’s Xfinty starts with Sam Hunt Racing will occur in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra entry with ForeverLawn returning to sponsor him. The North Carolina native also becomes the second competitor confirmed to make select starts for Sam Hunt Racing alongside Corey Heim, who will make his first of select starts with the team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in early March.

“Jeffrey is a great guy that everyone enjoys being around and working with,” Sam Hunt, owner of Sam Hunt Racing, added. “We’ve had some great conversations over the past couple months and know he is committed to the program, as well as to the TRD family. His experience and full perspective view on the sport is always refreshing, and feel we had great speed together in 2022. I’m excited to build on that momentum and pick up where we left off and look forward to welcoming the ForeverLawn family back to the Sam Hunt Racing camp.”

Sam Hunt Racing’s full driver lineup along with Earnhardt’s part-time schedule for the 2024 Xfinity Series season remains to be determined.

Jeffrey Earnhardt’s 2024 part-time campaign in the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt Racing is set to commence at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the RAPTOR King of Tough 250. The event is scheduled to occur on February 24 and air at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.