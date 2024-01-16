Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Adds to Team Ahead of 2024

Two Key Leadership Appointments Announced

STATESVILLE, N.C. – (Jan. 16, 2024) – Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport owners Jordan Anderson and John Bommarito today announced two key personnel moves ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The strategic placements reinforce the team’s commitment to success and growth on and off the racetrack. NASCAR industry veteran Bruce J. Mosley will become the team’s Head of Business Operations and Chad Kendrick will serve as crew chief for the No. 31 Chevrolet team with Parker Retzlaff. Shane Whitbeck will return to the No. 27 team again with driver Jeb Burton.

Mosley, a seasoned veteran, has been an integral figure in the motorsports industry for almost three decades. Mosley most recently held the position of President, Business Operations for LEGACY M.C. following an eight-year tenure as the chief revenue officer at Roush Fenway Racing (now RFK Racing) leading sales and partnership development efforts. Mosley previously served in strategic leadership roles associated with The Kroger Company, Walmart, Sunoco, and Office Depot’s NASCAR industry activation programs, and prior to that in executive capacities with the former NASCAR team owned by Chip Ganassi and International Speedway Corporation (ISC).

He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the Florida State University and participated in Stetson University’s Master of Business Administration program. Mosley currently serves as the Executive in Residence for Belmont Abbey College’s Motorsports Management Program and is a member of the Lowe’s YMCA branch board of directors in Mooresville, N.C.

“I am extremely excited to work with Jordan and this team,” said Mosley. “I’ve watched Jordan’s career progress since he was a student at Belmont Abbey College and have admired his success over the past decade. I hope to be able to contribute to the growth plans Jordan and John have in place.”

“Bruce brings a business experience skill set to the team that aligns with our partnership development growth plans,” said Anderson “His proven experience, professional integrity, demonstrated success, and leadership abilities align perfectly with our needs on the business operations side as we continue to add depth to our team and instill a long-term commitment to achieving success for our marketing partners.”

The team also announced the appointment of Chad Kendrick to crew chief of the No. 31 FUNKAWAY team as Parker Retzlaff readies for his sophomore season behind the wheel. Kendrick most recently served as crew chief on the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet Silverado the last three seasons and has earned seven wins, ten poles, and over 128 Top 10’s in the series to his credit.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity to work at Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport and work with such a talent like Parker alongside the team Jordan and John have assembled.” Said Kendrick “Not often you get an opportunity to work at such a great place, with one of the best up and coming drivers in the sport.”

“Our team thrives off a dedication from people who love this sport, and Chad has hit the ground running with his hands on approach,” said Anderson. “His commitment to excellence and diverse experience will add to our ability to be competitive this season as we continue to make a push on track and in the shop to give Parker and the team everything they need – as well as building for the future.”

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.