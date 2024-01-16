Daniel Dye Joins Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity Series Driver Lineup for Part-Time Schedule in 2024

Dye to run 10 races in the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing

LEXINGTON, N.C. (Jan. 16, 2023) – Kaulig Racing announces that Daniel Dye will run the No. 10 Chevrolet in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) races in the 2024 season.

In 2023, Dye competed full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS), earning one top-10 finish and ending his rookie season 18th in driver points. Additionally, Dye made two NXS starts, earning a 17th-place finish in his series debut at Texas Motor Speedway.

“We’re excited to welcome Daniel [Dye] to our driver lineup at Kaulig Racing,” team president Chris Rice says. “We’ve brought a lot of young drivers into the Xfinity Series, and we’re looking forward to seeing him grow as a driver throughout the season with our team.”

Champion Container Corporation, a family-owned business specializing in industrial packaging and container solutions, will serve as the primary partner on Daniel Dye’s No. 10 Chevy. Champion Container Corporation is committed to meeting the unique needs of each customer by offering a wide range of products, including steel, plastic and fiber containers, along with a variety of services such as container reconditioning and recycling to support sustainable practices in the industry.

“Daniel is a driver that is easy to root for on and off the racetrack. He is an incredible ambassador of Champion Container, and we are proud to be represented by him in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing,” says Champion Container CEO, Tom Miskewitz. “Additionally, the Daniel Dye Racing (DDR) organization’s work with Race to Stop Suicide is immensely important and reaches a massive audience through its efforts. We are proud to be mental health advocates alongside DDR.”

Race to Stop Suicide (R2SS), founded by Randy and Daniel Dye, will also be featured on the car. R2SS focuses on delivering essential resources to those seeking help, spreading the important message that nobody is alone, and encouraging open conversations about mental health.

“I’ve been a fan and follower of Kaulig Racing for several years now, and to have the opportunity to race for Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice is really special,” says Dye. “I’m excited to drive the No. 10 Champion Container Chevy in the Xfinity Series and lean on my teammates that have experience in all aspects of racing. I’m especially looking forward to working with AJ Allmendinger and having him on my side as I learn as much as I can from this opportunity.”

Dye will join Kaulig Racing teammates AJ Allmendinger, Shane van Gisbergen, and Josh Williams on-track for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17, 2024.

Kaulig Racing will enter the NXS No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet in the following races:

Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway

April 6 at Martinsville Speedway

April 27 at Dover Motor Speedway

June 15 at Iowa Speedway

July 13 at Pocono Raceway

July 20 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Aug. 17 at Michigan International Speedway

Sept. 28 at Kansas Speedway

Oct. 19 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9 at Phoenix Raceway



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.