Rackley W.A.R President Willie Allen, a blue-collar executive in a white-collar world

If you’ve ever wondered what the W.A.R. in Rackley W.A.R. racing stands for, I have your answer.

I had the opportunity to speak with Rackley W.A.R. team president Willie Allen recently, and we talked about everything from the feeling of the team winning at Talladega to his expectations for Ty Dillon and the No. 25 team for 2024. But no story is complete without a green flag.

Allen’s start in racing cycles back to where many current drivers begin – On the go-kart track.

“I started racing go-karts in high school,” Allen says. “My girlfriend’s dad owned a go-kart shop in Central Tennessee. I always wanted to race, but really didn’t know how to do it. So when I started dating her, I realized he had a go-kart shop there. Casey Atwood drove some for him, built motors and whatnot. I started working after school there to earn some money to build a go-kart and went and raced that. My cousins raced at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Trucks. My father-in-law, Keith, he raced a little bit too. So I got involved with them, and that’s how I got started in Nashville.”

Allen’s driving career then took him to the bright lights of the NASCAR Truck Series in 2007.

“I started running the Truck Series in ‘07, started doing that and building shocks. While I was racing there in ‘08, I started doing a lot more work with shocks and suspensions. I was also doing some side work with kids, being a crew chief and engineering stuff. I started helping some kids with their driving. I felt I could help kids dial in their braking, throttle trace, steering, brake trace, stuff like that. Somebody wanted to put one of their kids in one of our cars. That idea kind of took off, and that’s how I met Curtis Sutton at Rackley Roofing at the track a few years ago. We were running a car for Brittany Zamora, and she was bringing on Rackley Roofing to sponsor her in the All-American 400, racing our Super Late Model there, and we met Curtis and talked there.”

Both sides agreed to start a truck program while continuing their Late Model venture.

“It had always been a dream of mine to own a Truck Series team and continue the progression through racing. We formed the team and the rest was history. It’s a dream partnership.”

The team got its first win at Talladega in the fall of 2022 with Matt DiBenedetto, and to say it was a special moment for Allen would be an understatement.

“It’s unreal. Definitely a dream come true. There’s a lot of people that get into NASCAR. I feel like most of them never win, so to be able to do that is special. It’s not something we take lightly. We put a lot of hard work and effort into the team. For it to come through like that was an exciting and special day. With everything that’s been built over the years, everything Curtis and I have sacrificed. There’s so much sacrifice in racing, as we know. It’s a traveling circus. Everyone works all the time and puts their heart and soul into it. Most of the teams out there have great equipment. It just comes down to the people and how to train and put everyone in place.”

While he enjoyed reflecting on the past, Allen was visibly excited when I mentioned the future of the team, especially their new signing of Ty Dillon.

“We’re super excited about Ty. The whole deal came about really quick. We got a call from Team Dillon Management who told us about the opportunity. He’s so fired up. I definitely can see the excitement in his eyes. I can see the passion. He’s put a lot of effort in to hit the ground running. I think the Truck Series is going to be a great fit for him. It’s aggressive. He has a lot of experience racing hard. The help and support from RCR is going to be big for us.”

Allen says the team is also getting upgrades in the people and equipment at the shop, thanks to Dillon’s family ties.

“We’re definitely stepping up our in-house engineering staff. Combining it with their team of engineers and simulation stuff is really exciting. I feel like we’re on an upswing and trending upwards.”

Allen says expectations are the highest they’ve ever been for the team in their short history.

“I think we can take that next step. We’ve got to execute and keep working hard. The guys on the team are on fire right now trying to do everything they can to make the most of this opportunity and not leaving anything on the table. I’m really excited about the effort everyone is putting forth here at Rackley W.A.R. (Crew Chief) Shane Wilson coming on board is huge. Having his knowledge and expertise, and just knowing the processes is really cool. I’m really excited to see what he brings to the table. Danny Stockman has also been a big hit. His expertise and knowledge of the Truck Series is second to none.”

Allen added that the long-term future of the team is just as exciting as the short-term future.

“We’re definitely really excited about the development side of Rackley W.A.R. We’re racing Late Models this weekend with Dawson Sutton, Gavin Boschele, and Ross Chastain. It’s really cool to see the eyes we’re attracting here at Rackley W.A.R. So much has changed in the last 10 years as far as driver development. These kids are working their butts off every day and doing every single thing they can to be the best. They’re working with Chevrolet and Lorin Ranier, who is one of the best talent scouts in the world, especially in NASCAR. He helped get Connor Zilsich here. But we have some really cool stuff happening on the Late Model side.”

Allen’s experience on the national stage along with a love for grassroots racing makes him one of the more relatable figures in the ever-changing world of NASCAR ownership. In a world of suits and ties, Allen’s blue-collar attitude toward team ownership may have once seemed redundant but is now bearing fruit in the form of wins and Playoff appearances.

If you blink, you may miss them, but Rackley W.A.R. is on a collision course with the big dogs of NASCAR.