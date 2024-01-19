Rette Jones Racing Tabs Kyle Steckly for Full 2024 ASA STARS National Tour Slate

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Rette Jones Racing confirmed today the signing of second-generation driver Kyle Steckly for the entire 2024 ASA STARS National Tour schedule beginning at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway on Feb. 13, 2024.

The first of a 10-race schedule also confirms the expansion of Rette Jones Racing’s Motorsports platform, which is expected to include ASA, the ARCA Menards Series, and NASCAR throughout the 2024 season.

Steckly, the son of four-time NASCAR Canada Series champion Scott Steckly, arrives at Rette Jones Racing with healthy and impressive racing credentials, including the 2023 APC United Late Model Series championship.

Moving his racing endeavors to the United States in 2024, Steckly, 18, is ready for his newest endeavor. With the leadership of former ARCA Menards Series championship crew chief Mark Rette at his side, the combo hopes for an impressive rookie season that leads to contending for the championship.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity to compete in the 2024 ASA STARS National Tour schedule this year,” said Steckly, a native of Milverton, Ontario, Canada. “With the support of the Rette Jones Racing team, I believe we can have a competitive season and a year with wins and hopefully bring home the championship.

“I know it’s going to be a year of learning – tackling new tracks for the first time in my career, but with the support of my team, our partners, and others, I believe this will be a season to remember.”

Auto Parts Centres (APC) | Canusa will be the primary marketing partner for Steckly’s full ASA STARS season aboard the No. 30 Ford Mustang.

APC Auto Parts Centres | Canusa is a family-owned automotive parts business started in 1981 with over 50 branches stretching across Ontario. APC’s target market is purely trade-based, supplying garages, specialty installers, dealerships, and muffler shops throughout the province.

Auto Parts Centres takes full advantage of the marketing power of motorsports by sponsoring numerous race cars and speedways around the province. APC is the proud title sponsor in the APC Pro Late Model Touring Series that has been recognized as one of Canada’s top series.

“Auto Parts Centres is proud to support the efforts of Rette Jones Racing and Kyle Steckly to compete in what we believe to be one of the most competitive racing series in the world,” offered Corinne Mallough, Marketing Manager APC.

“As a supporter of grassroots racing, we are excited to help showcase the amount of talent the Canadian racing scene really has to offer.”

Steckly added, “I appreciate Luke (Ramsay), Corinne (Mallough) and the entire Auto Parts Centres | Canusa team for continuing my journey and expanding their footprint to partnering with Rette Jones Racing in the United States this season.

“They are such a great ambassador for Motorsports in Canada, and I hope we can continue to build some exposure for them throughout the season, along with some trophies.

“It’s also an honor to represent the Rette Jones Racing brand. Mark (Rette) and Terry (Jones) have built a great identity with strong results and race wins. I am looking forward to driving for them and I cannot thank them enough for the opportunity.”

Mark Rette, team principal of Rette Jones Racing alongside Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones, believes the team’s expansion to the ASA STARS National Tour will benefit the team’s current and future path.

“It is so awesome to be partnered with Kyle and Auto Parts Centres | Canusa for the full 2024 ASA STARS National Tour schedule,” said Rette. “Kyle comes to Rette Jones Racing with an impressive racing resume and a strong racing family heritage behind him.

“We have high hopes for the year, and with Kye’s talent and the investment our team has made for the ASA STARS National Tour, it will be a season to remember.”

In addition to his 2023 APC United Late Model Series championship, Steckly’s accolades include two APC United Late Model Series wins, the 2023 Grisdale Triple Crown Champion and Gold Rush 123 winner, second-place at Oshweken Speedway with the NASCAR Canada Series on dirt, and winning the pole in the 2023 season finale Pinty’s Fall Brawl at Delaware Speedway in Delaware, Ont.

For more on Kyle Steckly like him on Facebook (Kyle Steckly Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@kyle_steckly) and X | Twitter (@KyleSteckly).

For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing), or follow them on Instagram (@RetteJones30) and X | Twitter (@RetteJones30).

About Auto Parts Centres (APC) | Canusa:

Auto Parts Centres (APC) | Canusa is a family-owned automotive parts business started in 1981 with over 65 branches stretching across Ontario. APC’s target market is purely trade-based, supplying garages, specialty installers, dealerships, and muffler shops throughout the province.

Auto Parts Centres takes full advantage of the marketing power of motorsports by sponsoring numerous race cars and speedways around the province. APC is the proud title sponsor in the APC Pro Late Model Touring Series that has been recognized as one of Canada’s top series.

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the intent of building a successful racing operation built around the fundamentals of hard work and a never-give-up attitude.

Owned by racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, RJR plans to field a full-time entry in 2024 in the ASA STARS National Tour Series while also planning to field vehicles in the ARCA Menards Series platform and NASCAR respectively.

Rette Jones Racing also offers technical and setup intel as part of its technical alliance partnership program.