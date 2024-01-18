Coltman Farms Racing partners with Ricky Thornton Jr. for 2024 Dirt Late Model season

MAYSVILLE, Georgia (Jan. 18, 2024) — Coltman Farms Racing is expanding its partnership with the No. 1 ranked dirt late model driver in the United States.

Ricky Thornton Jr., who won a remarkable 34 dirt late model races across the country during the 2023 season, will continue to fly the Coltman Farms Racing colors during the 2024 season as he pursues the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship.

As part of the expanded partnership, Coltman Farms Racing will become a primary partner of Thornton and Coltman Farms Racing logos will appear on both upper quarter panels throughout the 2024 season.

“I’m really excited that Brett Coltman and Coltman Farms Racing are continuing to support us,” Thornton said. “Brett has been an amazing partner to work with and being able to be a small part of what he’s doing for the dirt racing community has been really special. I’m looking forward to what the 2024 season has to offer for both of us.”

Coltman Farms Racing owner Brett Coltman initially partnered with Thornton during the 2023 season. The relationship proved fruitful for both parties as Thornton put together one of the most dominant dirt late model seasons in recent memory.

Among his victories last season were the Firecracker 100 at Lernerville Speedway, the Knoxville Late Model Nationals at Knoxville Raceway, the Jackson 100 at Brownstown Speedway, the Pittsburgher at Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway, the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte and the Gateway Dirt Nationals inside The Dome at America’s Center.

After what Thornton was able to accomplish in 2023, Coltman is excited to continue his relationship with Thornton as the relationship continues to blossom.

“As exciting as it’s been watching Ricky’s on track performance, getting to know him as a person along with his family has been equally exciting,” said Coltman. “He exemplifies everything that Coltman Farms Racing stands for, most importantly being a truly wonderful ambassador of our race team, race fans and young champions of tomorrow. He’s a true hero in my book.”

