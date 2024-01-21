Cadillac Racing continues strong showing

Reigning GTP champion paces field in three of five sessions heading into quals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 20, 2024) – Consistency was a key takeaway in three sessions totaling 4.5 hours Saturday as Cadillac Racing continued preparations for Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) qualifications for the 62nd Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Lap times were uniform among drivers of the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R and the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R through changeable track and ambient temperature conditions.

Cadillac Racing entries paced the 10-car GTP field in three of the five test sessions and placed in the top five of the other two.

Qualifying will be streamed on Peacock and IMSA.com beginning at 1:55 p.m. ET Sunday.

Reigning IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTP champion. Pipo Derani, who set the quickest lap time on the first day of the Roar Before The 24 at 1 minute, 35.217 seconds, also topped the time chart in the Saturday late morning session at 1:35.372 on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway course. Scott Dixon drove the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R the entire session with a best lap of 1:35.848.

Sebastien Bourdais recorded a best lap of 1:35.488 in the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R in the one-hour afternoon practice that will most closely resemble track and ambient conditions for the 15-minute qualifying. Tom Blomqvist posted a best lap of 1:35.506 as the winner of the Rolex 24 the past two years completed all 29 laps in the session in the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R.

Reigning INDYCAR champion Alex Palou closed out the day with the quickest lap of the field in the evening session at 1:35.705 as the ambient temperature dipped to 46 degrees. Jack Aitken drove the No.. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R for the duration, with a best lap of 1:36.251.

The Cadillac V-Series.R racecars combined for 335 laps over the two days of on-track activity.

Cadillac has won the overall Rolex 24 title four times since the inception of the DPi era.

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R: “We’re all just kind of chasing track conditions a bit and working to figure out what we might need. Today felt great with it being my first time back in the car in 2024. We’ll continue to work toward qualifying tomorrow, working through our programs, and getting everybody up to speed as we get ready for the big one, the Rolex 24 At Daytona.”

Scott Dixon, No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R: “These days are interesting because you’re obviously trying to look ahead for the race next week and work with tire allocation. But it’s a lot of fun. We worked through a lot more traffic of course than when we were here in December for the test, but the car was very good. I think it will be pretty good over the long run. The prep has gone well for everybody and we’re just trying to tune in a little bit better as we go.”

Tom Blomqvist, No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: “Today was kind of an outlier when you look at the forecast what’s in store for us for the race, so with the temperature the car changes. We went through our paces, the normal progression of preparations and not really chasing anything. Qualifying is important and the car is in a good spot, it’s working well. I believe we’re in position to fight for the pole. That is the mini target for now until we get to the main prize next week.”