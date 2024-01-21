WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 GTP Teams Complete Roar Before the Rolex 24 with Qualifying at Daytona

(DAYTONA BEACH, Florida.) January 21, 2024 —The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Global (WTRAndretti) GTP teams have completed the Roar Before the Rolex 24 following today’s qualifying session to set the field for the 62nd Running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Navigating the 3.54-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway, Louis Delétraz drove the No. 40 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 sponsored by DEX Imaging and qualified fifth. In the No. 10 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06, full season co-driver Filipe Albuquerque qualified the Konica Minolta blue and black machine in sixth position alongside his No. 40 WTRAndretti teammates.

WTRAndretti will continue preparations for the iconic 24-hour event beginning with practice at 10:05 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 25th. The Rolex 24 At Daytona is set for 1:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 27th with NBC providing flag-to-flag coverage across its’ family of networks, including NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

TOP SIX GTP STARTING GRID

No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing (Cadillac V-Series.R) P. Derani, J.Aitken, T. Blomqvist (138.318 mph) No. 01 Cadillac Racing (Cadillac V-Series.R) R. van der Zande, S. Bourdais, S. Dixon (138.212 mph) No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports (Porsche 963) D. Cameron, F. Nasr, M. Campbell, J. Newgarden (137.990 mph) No. 25 BMW M Team RLL (BMW M Hybrid V8) C. De Philippi, N. Yelloly, M. Martin, R. Rast (137.774 mph) No. 40 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 (Acura ARX-06) J. Taylor, L. Delétraz, C. Herta, J. Button (137.658 mph) No. 10 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06 (Acura ARX-06) R. Taylor, F. Albuquerque, B. Hartley, M. Ericsson (137.194 mph)

Filipe Albuquerque, No. 10 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06: “We are starting P6 for the ‘Big Race’. It is more than enough for the 24-hour. We are still fighting the balance on the car, which was pretty good overall. Obviously, Louis did a good job, but we must be happy with what we did with the car with what we had. We will keep working hard for the race next week.”

Louis Delétraz, No. 40 WTRAndretti Acura ARX-06: “I definitely pushed hard; the car felt good in qualifying. We have been struggling slightly from test one, but we have done a great job as a team to put the car in the window and keep improving. That is what matters. Qualifying is nice but what matters is the 24-hour race. We want to be first on the last lap not first now.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.

WTRAndretti’s long term partnerships include Acura, Honda Racing Corporation US (HRC), Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.