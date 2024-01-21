No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 Earn Fourth Place Starting Position in GTD for the Rolex 24 At Daytona

(DAYTONA BEACH, Florida.) January 21, 2024 —The Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Global (WTRAndretti) GTD team wrapped up the Roar Before the Rolex 24 on-track action with qualifying for next weekend’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. Kyle Marcelli piloted the No. 45 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 for a shortened GTD qualifying after the session was red flagged for an on-track incident. Pushing to the limit, Marcelli drove the black and red DEX Imaging machine into a stout fourth place starting position for the iconic 24-hour event.

The No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 team are set for practice starting Thursday, January 25th at 10:05 a.m. ET. The 62nd Running of the Rolex 24 At Daytona will see the green flag fly and clock countdown begin at 1:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 27th. NBC will serve host to broadcast of flag-to-flag coverage on its’ family of networks including NBC, USA Network and Peacock.

TOP FIVE GTD STARTING GRID

No. 12 Vasser Sulivan (Lexus RC FGT3) F. Montecalvo, P. Thompson, A. Telitz, R. Miyata (122.648 mph) No. 86 MDK Motorsports (Porsche 911 GT3 R (992)) K. Li, A. Fjordbach, L. Voorde, K. Bachler (122.597 mph) No. 66 Gradient Racing (Acura NSX GT3) K. Legge, S. Monk, T. Calderon, S.McAleer (122.477 mph) No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2 (Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2) K. Marcelli, D. Formal, G. Doyle, A. Harrison (122.398 mph) No. 78 Forte Racing (Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2) M. Goikhberg, L. Spinelli, D. DeFrancesco, S. Mitchell (122.396 mph)

Kyle Marcelli, No. 45 WTRAndretti Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2: “It has been a lot of work to get to this point. A huge expansion within WTRAndretti: a new car, so many new crew members, drivers, just so much new! We were drinking through sort of a fire hose just to get to this point, but today’s result is a reflection of the whole team’s effort. This team is one of the best in the business. They gave me a fantastic car today and it means a lot for the team to get a great starting position. For me personally, I am proud of the job that was done but I am even more happy to give that back to the team. It has been so much work to get to this point and they executed well. Now, it is about preparation for the 24-hour race. We are excited and looking forward to next week.”

ABOUT WTRANDRETTI

Andretti Global and Wayne Taylor Racing announced a new, long-term partnership in 2023 that combines the resources of the two championship-caliber teams to compete in IMSA’s top classes. In 2024, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti (WTRAndretti) has expanded to a two-car GTP program as well as competes in the GTD class. Coming off its 2023 championship winning effort, WTRAndretti continues its Driver Development Program competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series with a full stable.

WTRAndretti’s global motorsports enterprise boasts two IMSA driver championships (2013 and 2017), and back-to-back IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup Championships (2020, 2021) which contributed to nine IMSA manufacturer championships for Acura, Pontiac, Corvette and Cadillac. In its brief 17-year history, WTRAndretti has accumulated multiple victories in sportscar racing’s most iconic events: Rolex 24 At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Petit Le Mans, Mid-Ohio, Road America and the Six Hours of The Glen. With its back-to-back PRO Class Championship wins (2022, 2023), WTR also has ten North America Lamborghini Super Trofeo Championship titles and a Lamborghini World Finals title.

Andretti Global, a Championship-winning motorsports organization, competes in additional racing categories worldwide, including the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Extreme E, Australian Supercars and the Mexico SuperCopa Championship. Additionally, the racing enterprise commits to driver development through competition in INDY NXT by Firestone and through support of Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon’s racing careers.

WTRAndretti’s long term partnerships include Lamborghini Squadra Corse, DEX Imaging, Harrison Contracting Company and Gainbridge.