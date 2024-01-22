Search
Kroger Health Brings Health Screenings and Vaccination Mobile Clinic Called Team Tune-Up to Kroger Stores in Dallas-Fort Worth Market

DALLAS (January 22, 2024) – It was announced today that the “Team Tune-Up” mobile health clinic brought to you by Kroger Health is coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area to offer health screenings and vaccinations in the parking lots of local Kroger stores. “Discover a World of Care,” with pharmacists, dietitians and clinicians as the tour hits the road this week in Texas to provide convenient access to these vital health services.

“At Kroger, we strive to feed the human spirit and help people live healthier lives with everything we do,” said Jeff Loesch, Health and Wellness Leader, Kroger’s Dallas Division. “This fun, community event will not only bring access to health screenings for the community, but also helps shoppers to take control of their health by getting vaccinated for the flu, RSV and COVID-19.”

Also, this year Kroger Health is strengthening its bond with NASCAR’s loyal fan base and showcasing the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro show car piloted by 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on all stops. Look for the “Team Tune-Up” mobile health clinic as it comes to town, prioritizing the well-being of our local Kroger community at the following DFW locations:

TeamTune-Up Date/Time Location
Monday, 1/22, 10AM-2PM Kroger, 3305 N. Dallas Parkway, Plano Texas
Tuesday, 1/23, 10AM-2PM Kroger, 500 Marketplace Blvd., Forney, Texas
Wednesday, 1/24, 10AM-2PM Kroger, 1631 SW Wilshire Blvd., Burleson, Texas
Thursday,1/25, 10AM-2PM Kroger, 1653 Basswood Blvd., Fort Worth, Texas
Friday, 1/26, 10AM-2PM Kroger, 3400 FM 407 E., Bartonville, Texas

Kroger Health is committed to driving engagement in preventative and interventive care and the “Team Tune-Up” mobile health clinic provides a way to receive vaccines, and learn more about filling prescriptions and ways to save with Kroger Health Savings Club (www.krogerhealthsavings.com).

Stop by and take advantage of the services offered because your health and vitality matters to Team Tune-Up! Also, look for more announcements and store visits in and around race markets during the NASCAR Cup Series season.

