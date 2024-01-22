Richard Childress Racing Announces Partnership with Campers Inn RV

Campers Inn RV to Serve as Multi-Year Associate Sponsor and Official RV Partner of RCR

WELCOME, N.C. (January 22, 2024) – Campers Inn RV, one of the fastest growing RV dealership groups in the nation, has partnered with Richard Childress Racing and will be positioned as a multi-year associate sponsor for the race team.

“Richard Childress Racing shares our values and goals of delivering best-in-class performance and quality,” said Jeff Hirsch, president and CEO of Campers Inn RV. “RCR is synonymous with success in motorsports, and we couldn’t be more pleased to forge a relationship with such an iconic race team. We’re looking forward to a successful partnership both on and off the track.”

As part of the partnership, Campers Inn RV becomes the official RV partner of RCR.

“Campers Inn RV is thrilled to be the official RV partner for RCR,” said Larry Peter, vice president of Southern Operations and Finance for Campers Inn RV. “As we continue to venture into the world of professional racing, RCR’s on-track success speaks for itself! Both organizations take pride in being the best in their respective industries, so teaming up with RCR is an honor. We look forward to a very exciting and successful season in 2024 and for years to come.”

Campers Inn RV is one of the fastest growing RV dealership groups in the nation, with a total of 36 dealerships across 19 states. As the RVer’s trusted resource, it is Campers Inn RV’s goal to enrich the lives of its customers and all RVers, whether they are at home or on the road through five-star service and ensuring every customer is treated with dignity and respect.

“We have gotten to know the leadership team at Campers Inn RV over the last year and they are a great group of people,” said Richard Childress, chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Everyone at Campers Inn RV is family-oriented and customer-focused. Their business aligns well with the many NASCAR fans who bring their campers to races throughout the country. We’re proud to represent the company and their dealers across the country.”

For more information, please visit rcrracing.com and campersinn.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

Campers Inn RV is a family-operated RV dealership with a mission: As the Trusted Resource of the Recreation Industry, we enrich the lives of our customers by specializing in products and services that help them find their “AWAY.” Campers Inn RV is the Trusted Resource and preferred dealership for our employees, customers, and partners and is the industry’s innovation leader and positive disruptor. Positioned for global growth, we are the most respected brand in the business, creating value with all of our dealerships, providing career opportunities for our employees, and making our communities better.