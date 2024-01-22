Nemechek Brings Longtime Partnerships to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ in 2024

STATESVILLE, NC (JANUARY 22, 2024) – John Hunter Nemechek will bring longtime personal sponsors Albertsons Companies, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, and ROMCO Equipment to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB for select races throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. Nemechek looks to continue his winning LEGACY with these companies who have all backed the Club’s newest driver of the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE for a large part of his racing career.

“It really means a lot to me to continue our relationship with these great partners as we head into the new season. They have all stuck with me since my days of racing in the Truck Series, and I’ve been able to see their commitment to our program grow over the years, and so now for them be able to enter the Cup Series along with me is a great feeling. I can’t be thankful enough for all their support.” said Nemechek. “We have an extensive group of partners for 2024 and having everybody behind us as I make my return to racing on Sundays gives an added boost of confidence knowing that so many people believe in me. I think we have a great year ahead of us.” Nemechek has demonstrated the ability to keep his partners engaged and satisfied both on and off the track. He has carried multiple partners to victory lane throughout his career.

Albertsons Companies has supported Nemechek since the start of his career in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2015. Brands that are sold through their stores including the likes of Henkel (producers of Persil®, Dial®, all®, and Snuggle®) along with Baja Vida Beef Jerky and others will be represented on the No. 42 this year. Albertsons Companies stores can be found in 35 states as well as the District of Columbia, proudly representing one of the nation’s largest food and drug retailers.

“We are thrilled to join forces with John Hunter Nemechek through the NASCAR Cup Series. This partnership is a perfect blend of speed and cleanliness, much like our trusted brands Persil®, Dial®, all®, and Snuggle®. With John Hunter’s unwavering dedication, paralleling our commitment to excellence, we are ready to ‘clean up’ on the racetrack. This season is not just about speed; it’s about showcasing the cleaning power and quality that Henkel brings to millions of homes.” said Justin Weilenmann, Director of Henkel Consumer Brand Sales for National Grocery.

“Baja Vida Snacks is pleased to continue our partnership with John Hunter Nemechek as he returns to the NASCAR Cup Series. John Hunter and his entire team exemplify the same sense of pride, grit and determination that is also part of the Baja Vida Snack team core values. We strive to drive the same sense of adventure and excitement that is NASCAR into the beef jerky category with bold new flavors such as Street Taco, Salsa Fresca, and Lime & Serrano. We look forward to an exciting 2024 NASCAR season and wish John Hunter and the entire team success.” said Rick Harris, General Manager of Baja Vida Snacks.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety will celebrate their eighth season as a supporter of Nemechek, having formed their relationship with the driver in 2016. Pye-Barker has led the way in fire protection and safety equipment since 1946, boasting over 75 years of service. Nemechek has carried the Pye-Barker colors to victory lane in both the NASCAR Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series in the past two seasons, but this will be the brand’s first introduction into the Cup Series. The Pye-Barker family of companies offer industry-leading solutions for portable fire extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire & intrusion alarms, access control, CCTV and security.

“John Hunter’s character, drive and determination are values that resonate with the entire Pye-Barker team,” said Pye-Barker CEO, Bart Proctor. “We’ve been following John Hunter for a long time, and we are proud to be able to support him and the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB.”

Texas-based ROMCO Equipment Company, has supported Nemechek since 2015 and have been serving the region’s heavy equipment needs for over 60 years. Their dealers specialize in products used in construction, paving, aggregate, and power equipment.

“We are honored to share the NASCAR Cup Series race experience with John Hunter in Texas with our customers and manufacturers. ROMCO is successful through our valued employees’ hard work, professionalism and dedication to the team while maintaining a family atmosphere. John Hunter exemplifies this approach on and off the track and we are proud to support him again in 2024,” said Steve Passmore, ROMCO President.

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off for Nemechek and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the running of The Clash on Sunday, Feb. 4th followed by the 66th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18th. For more information and news throughout the season, visit www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

ABOUT ALBERTSONS COMPANIES: In 1939, Joe Albertson, a former Safeway district manager, took $5,000 he saved and $7,500 he borrowed from his wife’s Aunt Bertie, and partnered with L.S. Skaggs to open his first Albertsons store on 16th and State Streets in Boise, Idaho. Joe knew the keys of running a really great store, and it was all about working hard for the customers: give them the products they want, at a fair price, with lots of tender, loving care. Joe was innovative, too. He had one of the first in-store magazine racks in the country along with a scratch bakery and fresh ice cream made in-store. He worked hard, seven days a week, on his vision to build his company, and through his inspiring work ethic and tireless determination to run the best store, the first store thrived. Just two years later, he had opened two other stores in neighboring communities and grew the fledgling company’s sales to over $1 million by the end of 1941.

Today, Albertsons operates as a banner of Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States. With both a strong local presence and national scale, the company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2017 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the company gave nearly $300 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people inthe areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

ABOUT PYE-BARKER FIRE & SAFETY: The U.S. leader in fully integrated fire and life safety systems, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety provides complete fire protection and security systems for businesses nationwide. With nearly 200 locations, Pye-Barker is the dominant force in the industry and ranks No. 954 on Inc’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list and No. 9 on the SDM 100 list of top security providers.

ABOUT ROMCO EQUIPMENT CO.: Founded in 1961, ROMCO, a Texas-based company and member of the SMT Group of companies since its acquisition in 2022, adopts a segmented industry approach to cater to the diverse needs of the equipment market. Through four specialized divisions, we focus on delivering top-notch solutions for construction, paving, aggregate and power equipment requirements.

ROMCO operates through a network of 17 locations in Texas and Southern New Mexico maintaining our proud history of service and commitment to growth. As a comprehensive full-service distributor, we represent prestigious brands such as Volvo Construction Equipment, Cementech, Atlas Copco, K-Tec Earthmovers, FRD Kent, Genesis, Yanmar, ASV, CK Power, Terramac, HKD Blue, Rockland, Gomaco, Atlas, Mantsinen, Shuttlewagon, Leeboy, Bearcat, Roadwidener, Finn, Sandvik, McLanahan, Phoenix, Keestrack, Noble and Kafka. Explore our extensive offerings and discover more about our unwavering commitment to excellence at www.romco.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (NCS) Jimmie Johnson. The club competes full-time in the NCS fielding the Nos. 42 and 43 Toyota Camry XSE entries, respectively, along with the No. 84 part-time entry for Johnson. Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador.

In 2021, Gallagher acquired Richard Petty Motorsports and renamed the team to Petty GMS. With the addition of Johnson to the ownership structure in 2023, the organization rebranded to LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ (LEGACY M.C.). With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level.

