Chili’s Announces Partnership with Spire Motorsports for 2024 Race Season

The fan-favorite grill and bar will debut as the primary sponsor for Spire’s No. 7 Chevy, driven by Corey LaJoie at the Great American Race

DALLAS (January 23, 2024) – Chili’s Grill & Bar is off to the races in its new partnership with Spire Motorsports for the upcoming 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race season. Chili’s will be the primary sponsor of Spire’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Corey LaJoie, at the Daytona 500 on February 18.

In addition to the season opener, Chili’s will also be showcased as an associate sponsor on February 25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and March 24 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

“We strive to partner with brands that want to embrace the spirit of motorsports and share our love for pushing the limits both on and off the track,” said Jeff Dickerson, Spire Motorsports co-owner. “Our partnership with Chili’s at the Daytona 500 will set a fun precedent for the season to come — we can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store.”

A fan favorite on and off the racetrack, Corey LaJoie is a third-generation racer and fixture in the NASCAR community. Last season was a career year for LaJoie with two top-five and three top-10 finishes in NASCAR’s premier division. He earned a career best fourth-place finish at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March 2023, going on to match that effort at Talladega Superspeedway last fall. Recently named NASCAR Fan Choice’s ‘Best Driver on Social Media” and host of the popular podcast ‘Stacking Pennies,’ Corey’s fun, genuine and lighthearted personality make him the perfect driver for both Spire Motorsports and Chili’s.

More information about Chili’s sponsorship at the Great American Race and the car design reveal will be announced closer to the race, but for more information about Spire Motorsports, please visit spire-motorsports.com.

About Chili’s® Grill & Bar …

Hi, welcome to Chili’s! We are a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We are known for our big mouth burgers, Chicken Crispers, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making everyone feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili’s cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger and have raised more than $100 million benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through generous Guest donations. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook or join us on TikTok.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports is a NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race team co-owned by long-time NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. Spire Motorsports earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado to its inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win on April 7, 2022, at Martinsville Speedway. The team’s most recent win came on May 20, 2023 when Kyle Larson took the checkered flag in the Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway.