Infinity Communications to Back Layne Riggs in Rookie Season

Wireless Telecom Company partners with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 23, 2024) – Infinity Communications Group and Front Row Motorsports (FRM) are excited to announce a nine-race partnership with Layne Riggs and his 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) campaign. The Durham, NC based company will support FRM’s newest driver as he competes in the No. 38 truck for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award and the 2024 NCTS championship.

“Infinity Communications is one of my biggest supporters. Jeff (Coffey) and his team have built a company that provides the best services in getting communication restored during disasters. The people are amazing at what they do and how quickly they can help a community affected by a disaster and I’m proud that I can represent them,” said Riggs.

In addition to Layne’s sponsorship, during the 2024 racing season, Infinity Communications will debut its “Put your career in gear!” initiative where NASCAR fans and first responders will be introduced to Infinity and its vast array of exciting employment opportunities. For more information, people can visit www.gocinfinity.com.

“We are proud of Layne for his success on and off the track,” said Jeff Coffey, President and Owner, of Infinity Communications. “He’s a great representative of our company and we look forward to watching him race for the Championship and educating fans about Infinity Communications and our services.”

Layne will debut the Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150 at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April. The complete schedule of races sponsored by Infinity Communications includes the following races:

April 5th – Martinsville

April 12th – Texas

May 10th – Darlington

May 24th – Charlotte

June 1st – St. Louis

July 12th – Pocono

August 25th – Milwaukee

September 27th – Kansas

November 1st – Martinsville

About Infinity Communications Group

Infinity prides itself on the quality of service it provides to its customers, covering all aspects of the wireless telecommunications industry. As a result of our diverse portfolio of expertise and strategically positioned facilities nationwide, we can meet all the needs of major wireless providers. From network configuration to network recovery, Infinity Communications’ services are actively expanding and introducing new cutting-edge technologies to the world of wireless communication.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.