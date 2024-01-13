DEAD ON TOOLS RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH TRICON, TANNER GRAY FOR 2024

Illinois-Based Company to Serve as Anchor Partner for No. 15

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 13, 2024) — TRICON Garage (TRICON) is pleased to announce that Dead On Tools has renewed its partnership with the team for 2024. The Illinois-based tool and work gear manufacturer will serve as the primary partner for Tanner Gray and the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

As the partnership extends into its third consecutive year, the Dead On Tools branding will adorn the No. 15 entry for 16 of the 23 NASCAR Truck Series events, beginning with the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. They will be featured in an associate role in all remaining races.

Dead On Tools is a subsidiary of Pull’R Holding Company LLC and is one of the world’s fastest-growing hardware and storage gear brands. While still carrying its cornerstone precision tools, the brand has focused intently on mastering professional tool belts and other styles of soft-sided accessories.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Tanner and TRICON again in 2024. As a sponsor, you are always in search of a driver who will represent your brand with honor and integrity. Tanner does just that, and so much more,” said Brian Ranallo, director of sales and marketing at Pull’R Holding Company LLC (Dead On Tools).

“Going on our third year, Tanner and everyone at TRICON have truly become like family to us. We cannot wait to get this season underway!”

Tanner Gray will begin his fifth full-time campaign in the Truck Series when the series hits the track at Daytona in February. In 94 career starts, the 24-year-old driver has 10 top-fives and 22 top-10s to his credit. Gray and Crew Chief Jerame Donley will be paired together for another run at the NASCAR playoffs in 2024.

“It’s exciting to have Dead On Tools back on board with us for 2024,” said Gray. “I’m grateful to Tony, Brian, and the entire DOT team for believing in me and sticking with us through the ups and downs. They are more than just a partner; they are like family to us, and as a driver, you can’t ask for anything more.”

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season will kick off at Daytona (Fla.) Int’l Speedway on Friday, February 16. The race will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 with radio coverage provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About Dead On Tools

Dead On Tools: A collision of serious tool using professionals and a lifestyle lived out loud. Dead On Tools sets the highest standard for precision tools and work gear products in the industry today, representing innovation and quality that was born from actual users in the trade. Dead On Tools is headquartered in the Midwest and distributes professional tools and work gear products throughout North America. For more information, visit deadontools.com.

About TRICON Garage

TRICON Garage is Toyota Racing Development’s flagship NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series organization fielding five full-time Toyota Tundra TRD Pros. Under ownership by former NASCAR driver David Gilliland, businessman Johnny Gray and industry veteran Kevin Ray, TRICON is actively involved in three different industries – racing, fabrication and transportation. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, North Carolina.