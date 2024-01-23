Kaz Grala to Attempt Daytona 500 with Front Row Motorsports

Ruedebusch Development and Construction to Primary Sponsor No. 36 Entry

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 23, 2024) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) will once again attempt a third entry in the Great American Race. This year, Kaz Grala will be behind the No. 36 Ford Mustang Dark Horse during Daytona Speedweek. Ruedebusch Development and Construction will partner with FRM and Grala to qualify for the most prestigious race in NASCAR.

FRM has had recent success with its third entry at the Daytona 500. In 2019, Matt Tifft raced the No. 36 into the “500” before David Ragan qualified the No. 36 in the race in both 2020 and 2021. In partnership with Rick Ware Racing, Ragan finished fourth in the FRM-prepared No. 36 Ford in the Daytona 500. FRM did not attempt a third entry in 2022 and last year Zane Smith put the No. 36 Ford back in the event with a 13th-place finish.

On a streak of his own, Grala will be attempting his third Daytona 500 start. He has made the Super Bowl of Racing in his two previous attempts on the famed superspeedway, finishing 28th in 2021 and 26th in 2022. He did not attempt last season.

“I have to thank Bob (Jenkins) and Carl (Ruedebusch) for this opportunity to return to the Daytona 500,” said Grala. “Qualifying is so unique for the 500 and it is the toughest challenge, mentally, on a driver and team as you prepare a car, qualify, and then race the 150. But I know the car we have will be fast, the Ford engine from Roush Yates Engines will be the best out there, and I am ready. I feel this is one of my best chances at the Daytona 500 with everyone involved.”

Grala will first take a qualifying time on Wednesday, February 14 to attempt to lock into the race through speed. Grala and the team can also race their way into the Daytona 500 through Thursday night’s Duel event qualifying races.

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.