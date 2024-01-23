Motorsports Gateway and Pratt Miller Motorsports Unveil Long-Term Partnership

New Hudson, MI – Pratt Miller Motorsports, the winningest professional sports car team in American history, proudly announces a significant new partnership with Motorsports Gateway, the creator of Michigan’s premier destination for automotive enthusiasts. The partnership will commence this month at the 62nd running of the Rolex 24 at the Daytona Speedway and will see Motorsports Gateway branding on Pratt Miller Motorsports team cars, equipment, and digital assets.

The partnership enables Pratt Miller Motorsports to establish a significant presence at Motorsports Gateway Howell, located just 20 miles west of its New Hudson headquarters. Motorsports Gateway Howell is a state-of-the-art 273-acre automotive district, featuring luxury automotive themed condos overlooking a world-class 1.75-mile, 40-foot-wide members-only track that flows through a beautiful, naturally forested landscape. The entire 2.5-mile track, designed by Driven International following strict FIA grade safety standards, is the district’s centerpiece. This exclusive facility caters to those passionate about tracking, building, storing, and showcasing their cars, while offering a private and luxurious racing entertainment experience.

Quote Board

Brandon Widmer, Pratt Miller VP, Motorsports: “We are pleased to partner with Jordan and his team at Motorsports Gateway. This partnership really emphasizes the new chapter that Pratt Miller Motorsports is entering into. With Motorsports Gateway’s support, we’re not just racing; we’re elevating the entire motorsports experience specifically for the members of Motorsports Gateway and their racing machines. Their state-of-the-art facility will be a game-changer for us, providing yet another access point to our team.”

Jordan Dick, Motorsports Gateway CEO and Co-Founder: “Partnering with Pratt Miller Motorsports, a legendary name in racing, is a momentous step for Motorsports Gateway. As we launch this partnership at the Rolex 24, we’re setting the stage for a new era within the performance automotive industry. Our collaboration brings together the thrill of racing with the luxury and exclusivity of Motorsports Gateway Howell. This partnership is more than just branding; it’s about creating a community where passion for high-performance cars and racing heritage is celebrated. We’re excited to see Pratt Miller Motorsports bring this spirit to life at our world-class facility.”

