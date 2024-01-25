Cadillac Racing tops speed chart again

No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R entry quickest in morning, afternoon test sessions

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 25, 2024) – The No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R topped the time sheet in the morning and afternoon test sessions Thursday in preparation for the 62nd Rolex 24 At Daytona.

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou bested the field-leading lap time set earlier in the session by teammate Renger van der Zande on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway course at 1 minute, 35.589 seconds as the ambient temperature pushed 80 degrees Fahrenheit with similar humidity.

In the late morning session, Scott Dixon recorded the quickest lap time in the 10-car Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) field at 1:36.012.

Cadillac Racing entries have stood atop the speed chart in six of the eight sessions during the Roar Before The 24 last weekend and today. Another session tonight and a final warmup Friday are on the schedule as Cadillac teams prepare for the twice-around-the-clock test Saturday and Sunday.The No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, with Pipo Derani behind the wheel, earned the pole with a track-record lap time and Sebastien Bourdais drove the No. 01 Cadillac V-Series.R to second to complete the front row lockout.

Jack Aitken and Tom Blomqvist join Derani, the reigning IMSA GTP champion, to drive the No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R, which checked in with best lap times of 1:36.619 in the morning and 1:35.788 in the second practice.

An intervierw with Alex Palou, drive of the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R

How have things progressed in the GTP class, and how are they going for you and your team?

“Yeah, it’s been a good day for us so far in the 01 car. I believe we were fastest this morning with Dixon in the car and (Sebastian Bourdais), and then this afternoon with Renger (van der Zande) and I. Pretty cool. A lot of learning. Every time you go out on track, it’s very different with conditions, traffic, and so on. So, yeah, just learning as much as possible from the traffic and also from the car, trying to get the most we can for the race. It’s going to be, obviously, a long race so we’re trying to maximize the performance from the car. Pit stop practice with a driver change is something I’m not really used to, so that’s been the biggest thing for me.”

You’ve raced this race once before. What is it that makes you so comfortable in the car so quickly? Is it prior experience, a good fit?

“It helps to have done the race before, obviously. It also helps they give me a lot of track team, honestly. I had full sessions last week, which normally the fourth or third driver doesn’t get it. I’ve been getting a lot of laps. I think it helps having the teammates that I have, that they don’t need so many laps in the car. It fits. The car feels really good. It’s really intuitive, so it’s been more the differences with INDYCAR and traffic and managing all that stuff. At the end of the day, that’s all that matters. We’re not going to have clean laps during the race, so it’s all about working on traffic and driver changes for me. It’s where I can gain the most.”

Do you think it’s also because they have trust in you?

“I hope so, yes. Not from the drivers, but yes, from the team. They know I log the tires all the time, or I leave the belts too tight, or there is always something going on when I’m in the car. We’re trying stuff. I just need to get used to all of the processes with the driver change. It’s been a lot better this week than we were last week.”

The Cadillacs were fast in the cold last weekend. You guys qualified 1-2 and you’re quick again today in the heat. Are you confident you’re ready for whatever the race conditions that get throw at you?

“Yeah, absolutely. We don’t really know what other teams or manufacturers are doing. We know what we are doing. The car feels really good, honestly. We’ve made a lot of progress from last week in what the drivers have said, (Scott) Dixon, and Renger (van der Zande). It’s a lot better than the test we had in December as well, so the team did amazing work. We’re confident, but then it’s a 24-hour race, so it’s all about keeping the car in one piece until the last two hours, then go for it. It’s going to be up to the drivers to take care of the 01 car.”

Jack Aitken, No. 31 Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R: “Tricky conditions compared to the Roar last week just from it being warmer and ratcheting up the pace as well in terms of taking a bit more risk with the car and really dialing in on the settings we’ll have for the race. We have a couple more sessions to keep dialing in the car and everything is going to plan.”

