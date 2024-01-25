More in ’24 at Dover: World’s Largest Rubber Duck, NASCAR’s Kids Zone among free fun featured in Dover Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone

The Monster Mile’s first of many Fan Zone announcements of the year is highlighted by the inclusion of the world’s largest rubber duck.

Live music, fireworks, movie night, and much more to come!

DOVER, Del. (Jan. 25, 2024) – There’s More in ’24! Speedway officials today made the first announcement of just some of the FREE fun, live entertainment and excitement planned in Dover Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone throughout the upcoming April 26-28 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.

The Fan Zone opens at the following times each day:

Friday, April 26: Noon

Saturday, April 27: 9 a.m.

Sunday, April 28: 9 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to find an early list of attractions and shows below. Keep up with the full schedule as it’s updated at www.dovermotorspeedway.com/fans/fan-zone/.

ALL WEEKEND

THE WORLD’S LARGEST RUBBER DUCK: This 60-foot-tall, 15.5-ton yellow behemoth will tower over the Fan Zone throughout Dover’s NASCAR weekend. Sure to be a popular photo attraction, the duck has made frequent U.S. and international appearances in recent years.

NASCAR KIDS ZONE: Activities for racing fans of all ages abound in this traveling display, which includes fun, games and interactive activities, as well as information on your favorite drivers and the science behind all the technology a NASCAR team utilizes each week.

WHITE LIGHTNING, Bar + Arcade: The indoor/outdoor hangout for campers and fans to enjoy all weekend near the Monster Monument, featuring a full bar with Anheuser-Busch products as well as more than a dozen classic arcade favorites. Named for the original nickname of Dover Motor Speedway’s concrete track, the full WHITE LIGHTNING, Bar + Arcade hours are below:

Thursday, April 25: 3-9 p.m.

Friday, April 26: Noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 27: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 28: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

TYLER’S AMAZING BALANCING ACT: As seen on “America’s Got Talent” and shows across the country for the last eight years, this unique, high-energy performance includes wheelbarrows, bikes and ladders balanced on the performer’s face, combined with music and dancing.

THE STROLLING PIANO: A fully mobile, self-contained piano and a skilled musician move around performing high speed entertainment and playing your favorites around the Fan Zone. He will bring the party to you!

BEAR HOLLOW WOOD CARVERS: Skilled chainsaw artists create one-of-a-kind sculptures, both small and large. The unique creations will then be auctioned off throughout the weekend in Victory Plaza near the Monster Monument to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway Chapter.

THE LITTLE FARM PETTING ZOO: All your farm favorites are ready to meet the whole family. Attraction includes pony rides, goats, donkeys and other creatures and allows everyone to get up close with a variety of barnyard friends. New for ’24… the addition of free face painting for kids of all ages!

HISTORICAL HIGHLIGHTS: Relive 50-plus years of racing memories at the Monster Mile with 16 Historical Highlight signs near the Grove Stage and the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza. From Richard Petty to Jimmie Johnson to Dale Earnhardt Jr., learn about some of the top stars and moments that have made Dover Motor Speedway a must-see venue since 1969.

TRACK TREASURES TRAILER: Mementos, NASCAR collectibles, one-of-a-kind autographed items, clothing and advertising banners for sale near the Monster Monument to benefit Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway Chapter.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

MOVIE NIGHT AT THE MONSTER, 8:30 p.m.: Bring a chair and a cooler and enjoy the Academy Award-winning Top Gun: Maverick on Friday night at the Monster Monument. Top Gun: Maverick was nominated for six Oscars and won for Best Sound.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

DIRTY DEEDS, THE AC/DC EXPERIENCE: For more than 20 years, the Boston-based musical group has toured the U.S. with a high-energy tribute to one of the world’s great rock bands and performing all of AC/DC’s timeless hits. Dirty Deeds will perform Saturday evening, after the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, on the Grove Stage.

SATURDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS, presented by Kent County Tourism, 9 p.m.: The spectacular display is visible from all areas of the property.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

TIM DUGGER AND FRIENDS TOUR: American country singer and songwriter Tim Dugger and his friends will entertain Monster Mile fans as part of a national tour of NASCAR venues. Dugger’s Dover Motor Speedway appearances will take place on the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza.

AMISH OUTLAWS: Headlining on the Grove Stage and “straight outta Amish country,” the popular band will perform their traditional blend of rock, country, and pop hits for fans of all ages. Their combination of musical skills and memorable on-stage presence have drawn a large regional following through the years.

UNITED STATES NAVAL ACADEMY DRUM & BUGLE CORPS: Comprised of 100 midshipmen from all classes and majors, the corps will entertain fans near the Monster Monument and perform the national anthem before the green flag of the Würth 400. Formed in 1914, the Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps is the oldest active drum corps in the nation.

The Monster Mile’s full 2024 race schedule includes:

Friday, April 26: General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS1)

Saturday, April 27: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 28: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 106th NASCAR Cup Series race. 2024 marks 55 consecutive years that Dover Motor Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event. The Monster Mile is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

