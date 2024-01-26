Toni Breidinger set for full-time ARCA Menards Series campaign with Venturini Motorsports in 2024

Toni Breidinger will be returning to full-time driving status in the ARCA Menards Series with Venturini Motorsports for the 2024 season.

The news comes as the 24-year-old Breidinger from Hillsborough, California, is coming off her strongest racing season to date, where she competed in a total of 19 ARCA Menards Series divisional events (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA West & ARCA East). During the 19-race slate, she recorded a total of five top-five results and 10 top-10 results, both occurring between the ARCA and ARCA East series. In addition, she notched a career-best third-place finish during the ARCA event at Kansas Speedway last September.

Breidinger also made her first three career starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with TRICON Garage. She finished a season-best 15th in her debut at Kansas in May before proceeding to finish 24th at World Wide Technology Raceway and 17th at Nashville Superspeedway, respectively, in June.

“I’m really excited to run another full season with Toyota Racing and Venturini Motorsports,” Breidinger said. “Working with Toyota Racing and Venturini Motorsports has given me the tools and resources to develop as a driver. This is a great opportunity for me, and I’m ready to capitalize on the moment. There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make this all come together, and I’m grateful for the support I’ve be able to pursue my dreams. I truly cannot thank my partners enough for believing in not only me, but female athletes. I’m ready to kick off this season with Toyota and [Venturini Motorsports] at Daytona.”

Breidinger, a former champion and Rookie-of-the-Year recipient in the USAC Speed2 Western US Asphalt Midget Series, made her inaugural presence in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018 at Oregon’s Madison International Speedway in June 2018 with Venturini Motorsports, where she finished 10th. She would proceed to make a total of 12 ARCA starts between Venturini and Young’s Motorsports for her first two seasons (2018 & 2021) before competing in the series on a full-time basis with Venturini in 2022. During the 2022 season, she recorded a total of six top-10 results, including a season-best eighth-place finish at Salem Speedway, before finishing in sixth place in the final driver’s standings with 824 points.

Breidinger will have Cayden Lapcevich, the 2016 NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion, as her crew chief, where she will be piloting the No. 25 Toyota Camry, while her sponsorship details for the 2024 season remain to be determined. She is also set to join Venturini’s current driver lineup that features full-time competitors Kris Wright and Amber Balcaen along with part-time competitors Jake Finch and Gio Ruggiero.

“It’s great to have Toni back with the team full-time,” Billy Venturini, team owner of Venturini Motorsports, added. “Her growth behind the wheel is as impressive as I’ve seen with any other driver throughout the years; she’s really come into her own. Toni is a great driver to work with and a real asset to our team. I expect good things from her and the team this year.”

Toni Breidinger’s 2024 full-time ARCA Menards Series campaign is set to commence at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, with the event’s broadcast time to start at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.