Josh Williams to Run L.A. Clash with Kaulig Racing

Williams will drive the No. 16 Alloy Employer Services Camaro ZL1 at the L.A. Coliseum and Atlanta Motor Speedway

Lexington, N.C. (Jan. 29, 2024) – Kaulig Racing announces that Josh Williams will run the No. 16 Alloy Employer Services Camaro ZL1 in select NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) races during the 2024 season, beginning with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 4.

Williams, who is set to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) with Kaulig Racing, made three NCS starts in 2022 with B.J. McLeod Motorsports. He finished on the lead lap twice and finished an average of 10 spots higher than where he started each race.

“Getting another opportunity in the Cup Series is humbling, especially with a team like Kaulig Racing,” Williams said. “I’ve been spending time in the sim with Team Chevy, and that’s been a huge help in getting comfortable and acclimated to the L.A. Coliseum. Short track racing is my background, and it doesn’t get much shorter than at The Clash. I’m ready for the challenge.”

Although Williams is in his first few months of working with Kaulig Racing, he has had a significant impact on the team and its leadership.

“Josh has impressed us at Kaulig Racing with how quickly he’s gotten up to speed in sim testing, so we knew we needed to work together to get him in the No. 16 Cup car in Los Angeles,” team president Chris Rice said. “Alloy Employer Services’ enthusiasm to get involved with our Cup and Xfinity programs has made it easy to give this the green light, and we’re hopeful that there will be a handful of Cup starts with Josh, Alloy Employer Services, and Kaulig Racing this season.”

In addition to the Clash, Williams will pilot the No. 16 Alloy Employer Services Camaro ZL1 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in the Ambetter Health 400 on Feb. 25 with additional NCS starts announced at a later date.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter of racing with Josh Williams as he starts this season with Kaulig Racing,” said Alloy Employer Services CMO Chris Estey. “Josh has been a big part of Alloy over the last four seasons, and we can already tell that Kaulig Racing will be a big part of Josh. To say we are excited to see what’s next is an understatement! Alloy and our partners can’t wait to experience the Clash at the Coliseum this Sunday. We’re anticipating great things this season, and from everything we’ve heard recently, fans are just as excited as we are to see what unfolds in 2024.”

Williams will attempt to qualify for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum through his heat race on Saturday, Feb. 3. He will compete in the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevy Camaro for the NXS Championship in 2024, starting with the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 17.

About Alloy Employer Services

Since 1999, Alloy has helped to reduce costs and simplify administration for employers dealing with the complexities of workforce management. Alloy’s unique service model and approach to workers’ compensation and risk management allows clients to focus on their core mission with the confidence that they are supported by an efficient and effective coverage model for worksite injury along with other valuable benefits.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and has won back-to-back regular-season championships. Before becoming a full-time NCS team, Kaulig Racing made multiple starts in the 2021 NCS season and won in its seventh-ever start with AJ Allmendinger’s victory at “The Brickyard” for the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team expanded to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and added a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. In 2024, the team will once again field two, full-time entries in the NCS and continue to field three, full-time NXS entries. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.