Carolina Carports Becomes Newest Partner for JRM and Sam Mayer

Mayer to drive No. 1 Carolina Carports Chevy at Daytona, Texas and Bristol

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 31, 2024) – Carolina Carports, an industry innovator in the manufacturing and installation of quality residential and commercial steel buildings, will join JR Motorsports as a primary partner for Sam Mayer and the No. 1 team in three NASCAR Xfinity Series events in 2024.

Mayer will drive the No. 1 Carolina Carports Chevrolet in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 17), Texas Motor Speedway (April 13) and Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 20). The brand will be featured as an associate partner in the remaining 30 races.

Headquartered in Dobson, N.C., Carolina Carports’ customer-first and quality-commitment approach has made them a leader in the steel-buildings industry. Family-owned and operated since 1997, Carolina Carports offers a wide selection of steel buildings, metal carports, garages and barns for personal or commercial use, all of which include American manufacturing, installation and customer support. The company’s footprint has expanded to seven divisions covering North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Indiana.

“Carolina Carports is a family business much like our own,” said JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller. “Meeting Adela (Herrera) and her team, it’s clear she has built her company on quality and excellence, and that makes Carolina Carports a great fit for Sam and the No. 1 team.”

Mayer, a 20-year-old native of Franklin, Wis., enters 2024 on the heels of a career-best season with four wins and a third-place finish in the NXS championship.

“Carolina Carport is pleased to announce our new partnership with the JRM team,” said Herrera, Carolina Carports owner and CEO. “With over 25 years leading in the metal building industry, we’ve consistently provided top-quality materials throughout our seven division locations. Teaming up with one of the great names in racing is a testament to our commitment to excellence. We look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring to both industries.”

Broadcast coverage for the United Rentals 300 at Daytona begins at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 17, on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

ABOUT CAROLINA CARPORTS:

Carolina Carports, Inc. was founded in 1997. Our primary focus is to provide the highest quality residential and commercial metal structures at the most economical price to our customers. We use the latest in technology, machinery and engineering to ensure that each unit is above industry standards. Our commitment to each customer experience from start to finish is a driving force behind the growth of CCI. With 7 divisions strategically located throughout the United States, CCI has become the single largest metal building manufacturer in the nation. We appreciate each of our dealers, employees, contractors and customers who are part of the CCI family. To start your next building project, contact us at 800-670-4262.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 23rd year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also owns seven titles in regional Late Model divisions with consecutive championships in 2022-23 and a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.