Carvana, Jimmie Johnson Unveil New Richard Petty-Inspired Paint Scheme Ahead of Daytona 500 Race

PHOENIX, AZ (February 1, 2024) — Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, today unveiled a new paint scheme for Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Toyota. Created in partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™, the design pays tribute to the Petty family’s illustrious 75-year tenure in racing.

“Seeing my family honored in such a significant way by another NASCAR legend, Jimmie Johnson, is a humbling experience,” said Richard Petty, “The King” and co-owner of LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. “It’s a testament to the enduring impact of the Petty family on racing and we couldn’t be prouder to tie our storied history to Jimmie’s success and the future of this great sport.”

The familiar “Petty Blue” paint scheme is inspired by the iconic Chrysler Plymouth Petty raced to victory in the 1964 Daytona 500, which led to his first NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Together, Johnson and Carvana designed a car that mimics some of the most noteworthy details that made Petty’s car so timeless, including the chrome accents and white lettering. Adorned with the “Petty 75” logo, the Camry XSE also showcases the horsepower on the side of the hood, as was tradition in the earlier days of the sport.

“The honor of my recent NASCAR Hall of Fame induction has given me time to reflect on my racing career that spans more than 21 years, and on the people that have been pivotal to my journey both on and off the track,” said Johnson. “My relationship with Richard, Kyle and the whole Petty family is so meaningful to me and my goal was to celebrate their enduring LEGACY with this design.”

The Petty family has helped define racing for 75 years. Their commitment to the sport and the people who make it possible – behind the wheel, under the hood, in the back office and beyond – has shaped the growth and success of NASCAR. Their legacy lives on with the countless fans, drivers, technicians and team members they touched.

“Our Petty Blue-inspired paint scheme is not merely a tribute, but a statement of our respect and admiration for the Petty family and their significant contributions to racing over the past 75 years,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “The close collaboration with Jimmie and LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has allowed us to create a design that not only resonates with the rich history of the sport, but also aligns with Carvana’s innovative spirit.”

Fans can look forward to seeing Johnson’s car in action for the first time on February 18, 2024 in Daytona Beach. Access to a first look at the newly outfitted race car is available on NASCAR.com, and on all of Carvana Racing’s social channels.

ABOUT CARVANA: Carvana’s mission is to change the way people buy and sell cars. Over the past decade, Carvana has revolutionized automotive retail and delighted millions of customers with an offering that is fun, fast, and fair. With Carvana, customers can choose from tens of thousands of vehicles, get financing, trade-in, and complete a purchase entirely online with the convenience of home delivery or local pick up in over 300 U.S. markets. Carvana’s vertically integrated platform is powered by its passionate team, unique national infrastructure, and purpose-built technology. Carvana is a Fortune 500 company and is proud to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers. For more information, please visit www.carvana.com.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The Club competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB on Facebook, X, and Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.