Chase Elliott headlines Atlanta race month kickoff event at World of Coca-Cola

By Official Release

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 31, 2024) – Coca-Cola Racing Family driver Chase Elliott and Atlanta Motor Speedway are starting race month in Atlanta with a massive fan event at the World of Coca-Cola.

Before NASCAR’s stars hit the high banks at AMS during the Ambetter Health 400 weekend Feb. 23-25, fans will be able to quench their thirst for racing fun during the speedway’s race month kick-off at the World of Coca-Cola on Wednesday, Feb. 7. The event, hosted by the World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta, will be free to the public.

Attendees will enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities and entertainment from Coca-Cola and AMS. Racing simulators, tailgate games, and photo opportunities with the Ambetter Health 400 trophy and pace car that racing enthusiasts will love are just a few of the attractions that will be available free of charge during the event.

The highlight of the day’s events will be a fan Q&A with NASCAR champion and Georgia native Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver will field questions from fans just 18 days before he chases a second victory at his home track.

The race month kickoff event will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7, and continue until 2 p.m. During this time, guests will be invited to enjoy the event’s activities on the greenspace at the World of Coca-Cola.

Tickets and camping accommodations for the Feb. 23-25 Ambetter Health 400 weekend are available now, including the Chase Elliott Ticket Package. For $75 this bundle includes a grandstand ticket to the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25; an exclusive fan Q&A with Elliott on race weekend; and a donation in your name to the Chase Elliott Foundation. Fans can learn more at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, with intense, superspeedway pack racing and high stakes with a spot in the NASCAR playoffs on the line.

The race weekend also features the tenth year of Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. The thrills of the Fr8 208 and RAPTOR King of Tough 250 both happen in one action-packed day that race fans look forward to every year.

More information on the Feb. 23-25, 2024, Ambetter Health 400 weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

