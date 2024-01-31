NASCAR 2024 Silly Season updates

As 2023 comes to an end, the silly season begins. Check below for all of the driver and team news in anticipation of the NASCAR 2024 season. This list will be updated periodically.

Lawless Alan, No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing 33 Ford (NCTS)

Reaume Racing announced on Jan. 14 that Lawless Alan has been signed to run full-time in the 2024 Craftsman Truck Series.

Anthony Alfredo, No. 5 Our Motorsports Chevrolet (NXS) and Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet (Cup)

Our Motorsports announced on Dec. 7 that beginning in 2024, Alfredo will race full-time in the No. 5 Chevrolet Xfinity Series car. It was later revealed that Josh Graham, former crew chief for Parker Retzlaff, will join the team as crew chief for Alfredo.

Beard Motorsports announced on December 20 that Anthony Alfredo will pilot the No. 62 Chevrolet in the 2024 Daytona 500 and the GEICO 500 on April 21 at Talladega.

Justin Allgaier, No 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (NXS)

Allgaier will return to JR Motorsports for the 2024 Xfinity Series season after signing an extension. Jim Pohlman will be back as his crew chief.

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (NXS) (Cup)

Allmendinger will return to drive the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024 with crew chief Alex Yontz and will compete in select Cup Series races next season. Travis Mack will serve as his crew chief for the Cup Series races and will also assume the role of Technical Director for their Cup Series program.

Allmendinger will also compete in select Cup Series races next season. Travis Mack will serve as his crew chief for the Cup Series races and will also assume the role of Technical Director for their Cup Series program. On Dec. 20 it was confirmed that Allmendinger would drive the Kaulig Racing No 16 Chevrolet in the Cup Series Daytona 500.

Aric Almirola, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (NXS)

Almirola will run a part-time Xfinity Series schedule in 2024 sharing driving duties in the No. 20 JGR Toyota with John Hunter Nemechek for an unspecified number of races.

Marco Andretti, No. 04 Cook Racing Technologies in alliance with Roper Racing Chevrolet (NCTS) and

No. 17 Cook Racing Technologies Chevrolet (ARCA)

Marco Andretti has signed with Cook Racing Technologies to drive the No. 17 Chevrolet in 14 ARCA Menards Series races beginning at Daytona in February. Andretti will also compete in seven Craftsman Truck Series races in the No. 04 Chevrolet in an alliance with Roper Racing. His first Truck start will be at Circuit of the Americas on March 23.

Tyler Ankrum, No. 18 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet (NCTS)

Tyler Ankrum is moving to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. He will drive the No. 18, renumbered from the No. 35 driven by Jake Garcia in 2023.

Beard Motorsports, No.62 Chevrolet (NCS)

On Dec. 20, Beard Motorsports announced that it will compete in the following four races in 2024 – the Daytona 500 in February, the GEICO 500 on April 21 at Talladega, the Aug. 24 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, and the Oct. 6 YellaWood 500 at Talladega. Anthony Alfredo will drive the Beard Motorsports No. 62 Chevrolet in the Cup Series 2024 Daytona 500 and the GEICO 500 on April 21 at Talladega. Their schedule for the remainder of the 2024 season and the driver lineups will be announced at a later date.

Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Cup)

Stewart-Haas Racing announced in June that Josh Berry would replace retired driver, Kevin Harvick, in the No. 4 Ford in 2024. On Dec. 19, Eddie D’Hondt was named as the spotter for Josh Berry in his first season with SHR.

Josh Bilicki, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

On Jan. 4, DGM Racing announced that Josh Bilicki will drive the team’s No. 92 Chevrolet Camaro in select Xfinity Series races in 2024. Bilicki’s first race will occur at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Feb. 17th.

BJ McLeod Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet (NXS)

On Jan. 30, BJ McLeod Motorsports announced that Pat Tryson will return to crew chief the No. 78 Chevrolet for the 2024 Xfinity Series season. The team has not revealed whether they will compete full-time or run a partial schedule.

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford (Cup)

Blaney will have a new spotter in 2024 as Tim Fedewa joins the team. Fedewa is a former racer and was Kevin Harvick’s spotter for 10 years.

Spencer Boyd, No 76 Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet (NCTS)

It was announced on Jan. 8 that Spencer Boyd and Chris Miller have formed a new Craftsman Truck Series team, Freedom Racing Enterprises. The team will compete full-time with Boyd in the No 76 Chevrolet & Greg Ely as crew chief. Jeff Hammond will serve as General Manager.

Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford (Cup)

Burton has confirmed that he will return in 2024 to drive the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford with crew chief, Jeremy Bullins. Jason Jarrett (former spotter for Justin Haley) will spot for Burton in 2024.

Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Jordan Anderson Racing announced on Nov. 2 that Jeb Burton will return to compete full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024. Shane Whitbeck will be back as Burton’s crew chief.

Rajah Caruth, No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet (NCTS)

GMS Racing announced in August that it would cease operations at the end of the 2023 season leaving Caruth with no plans for 2024.

Ross Chastain/Busch Light, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (Cup)

Chastain has signed a multiyear contract extension with Trackhouse Racing to drive the No. 1 with Anheuser Busch as his primary sponsor in 2024.

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford (Cup)

Cindric announced in October that he will return to the No. 2 Ford next season.

Dawson Cram, No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet (NXS)

JD Motorsports announced on Dec. 6 that beginning in 2024, Cram will race full-time in the No. 4 Chevrolet.

Sheldon Creed, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (NXS)

Creed joins Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024 to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after a two-year tenure with Richard Childress Racing in 2022 and 2023.

Cole Custer, No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (NXS)

Stewart-Haas Racing announced on Nov. 2 that Custer is returning to the Xfinity Series in 2024. The Ford team will keep the same lineup of Custer and Riley Herbst.

Hailie Deegan, No. 15 AM Racing Ford (NXS)

Deegan will move to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with AM Racing in 2024 with a multiyear deal. It was announced on Dec. 19 that Joe Williams Jr. will serve as Deegan’s crew chief in her rookie season.

Matt DiBenedetto, No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet (NCTS)

DiBenedetto announced on Aug. 30 that he would not be returning to Rackley W.A.R. in 2024, adding that he has no plans for next season but is “exploring all options in all series.”

Ty Dillon, No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet (NCTS)

On Dec. 29, it was announced that Ty Dillon is returning to the NASCAR Truck Series and will compete full-time in 2024 driving the Rackley W.A.R. No. 25 Chevrolet. Shane Wilson was named as Dillon’s crew chief on January 9.

Daniel Dye, No. 43 GMS Racing Chevrolet (NCTS) and No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Dye, formerly with GMS Racing, will join McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in 2024 as the full-time driver of the No. 43 Chevrolet in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. On Jan. 16, it was announced that Dye will also compete in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races for Kaulig Racing in the No. 10 Chevrolet.

Kaulig Racing will enter the NXS No. 10 Champion Container Chevrolet in the following races:

Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway

April 6 at Martinsville Speedway

April 27 at Dover Motor Speedway

June 15 at Iowa Speedway

July 13 at Pocono Raceway

July 20 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Aug. 17 at Michigan International Speedway

Sept. 28 at Kansas Speedway

Oct. 19 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nov. 9 at Phoenix Raceway

Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota NXS)

Sam Hunt Racing announced on January 16 that Jeffrey Earnhardt will drive the No. 26 Toyota in 2024 for multiple races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. His first race will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 24

Christian Eckes, No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet (NCTS)

Eckes will return to drive full-time in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2024. Crew Chief Charles Denike will also return.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, NCS

It was confirmed on Jan. 2, that Trey Poole will join Elliott’s team as his spotter in 2024. Poole is Elliott’s cousin and has previously worked as an additional spotter for the team as needed. His former spotter, Eddie D’Hondt, will move to Stewart-Haas Racing as the spotter for Josh Berry.

Ryan Ellis, No. 43 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Alpha Prime Racing announced in August that Ellis will compete in his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series in 2024. On Jan. 27 the team revealed that Mike Hillman will lead the No. 43 team as crew chief.

Grant Enfinger, No. 9 CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet (NCTS)

CR7 announced on Dec. 12 that it signed Grant Enfinger to a multiyear deal to race full-time for the team, beginning in 2024.

Joe Gibbs Racing names Xfinity Series lineup (NXS)

JGR announced its full-time and part-time roster on Dec. 13. Sheldon Creed and Chandler Smith will race full-time, while six drivers will compete part-time between two race cars. Aric Almirola, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Truex, Taylor Gray, William Sawalich and Joe Graf Jr. will make up the part-time portion of the lineup.

Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing (NCTS)

ThorSport announced on Nov. 15 that Garcia would join the lineup beginning in 2024.

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (Cup)

Front Row Motorsports announced in August that Gilliland will return to drive the No. 38 Ford full-time in 2024.

Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Cup)

On Aug. 13 Stewart-Haas Racing announced that they had signed a multiyear deal for Gragson to drive the No. 10 Ford. The news came following Gragson’s reinstatement by NASCAR after a suspension for violating member conduct rules.

Kaz Grala, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford (Cup)

On Jan. 17 Rick Ware Racing announced that Kaz Grala has been signed to compete in 25 Cup Series races in the No. 15 Ford Mustang with crew chief Billy Plourde. His first start with the team will be in the Busch Light Clash exhibition race and his first regular season points race will be on Feb. 25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The remainder of his schedule will be announced at a later date.

It was announced on Jan. 23 that Grala will also attempt to qualify the Front Row Motorsports No. 36 Ford Mustang for the Daytona 500. He will participate in the qualifying session on Wednesday, Feb. 14 and he can also lock into the race during the Duel events on Thursday.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Tricon Garage Toyota (NCTS)

No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (ARCA)

Tricon Garage announced on Nov. 9 that Gray will return to the organization full-time for the 2024 Truck Series season. He will also substitute for William Sawalich in six races in the ARCA Menards Series (until Sawalich turns 18) driving the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Gray will also compete in six ARCA Menards Series races: Daytona International Speedway (Feb. 17), Talladega Superspeedway (April 20), Kansas Speedway (May 4 and Sept. 27), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 24) and Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 16).

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Tricon Garage Toyota (NCTS)

Tricon Garage announced on Nov. 10 that Gray will race his first full Truck Series season as pilot of the No. 17 next season.

Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford (Cup)

Haley will compete full-time for Rick Ware Racing in 2024 after signing a multiyear deal. He will be paired with crew chief Chris Lawson.

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Cup)

Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing announced in September that he will return to drive the No. 11 Toyota in 2024 and beyond.

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Cup)

Harvick will move to the FOX Sports broadcast booth starting with the 2024 season after retiring from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2023 season.

Corey Heim, No. 11 TRICON Garage Toyota (NCTS), No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota (NXS), Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing reserve driver

In October 2023, TRICON Garage announced that Heim would return to compete full-time in the Truck Series in 2024.

On January 10, 2024, Sam Hunt Racing revealed Heim will drive the No. 26 Toyota for the team in the Xfinity Series for multiple races. His first start will be at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 2.

Heim posted on social media on Jan. 25 that he has also been signed by Legacy Motor Club and 23XI Racing, saying, “I’m grateful to announce that I’ve been signed by @LEGACYMotorClub as their simulator & reserve driver for this season and will also be the reserve driver for @23XIRacing.”

Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (Cup)

Hemric will return to the Cup Series in 2024 driving the No. 31 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Hill will remain with Richard Childress Racing and compete in the Xfinity Series in 2024.

Timmy Hill, No. 56 Hill Motorsports Toyota (NCTS)

Hill Motorsports announced on Dec. 8 that Timmy Hill would race a full-time Truck Series schedule in 2024

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (Cup)

Hocevar moves to the Cup Series as the driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports and will be joined by veteran crew chief, Luke Lambert.

Bret Holmes, No 32 Bret Holmes Racing Chevrolet (NCTS)

Bret Holmes Racing announced on Jan. 19 that Brett Holmes will compete full-time this year in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the No. 32 Chevrolet. They have signed a technical alliance with Spire Motorsports for 2024 and Mike Shiplett will join the team as crew chief.

Leland Honeyman Jr., No. 42 Chevrolet Young’s Motorsports (NXS)

Young’s Motorsports announced on Jan. 3, 2024, that Leland Honeyman Jr. will compete full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024 with Andrew Abbott as his crew chief.

Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club No. 84 Toyota (NCS)

Johnson will run a limited number of NASCAR Cup Series races in 2024. As of Jan. 16, nine races have been announced:

Feb. 18 – Daytona (Sponsor – Carvana)

April 14 – Texas (Sponsor – AdventHealth)

April 28 – Dover (Sponsors – Dollar Tree and Family Dollar)

May 5 – Kansas (Sponsor – AdventHealth)

May 26 – Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (Sponsor – AdventHealth)

July 21 – Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis (Sponsor – Carvana)

Sept. 29 – Kansas (Sponsors – Dollar Tree and Family Dollar)

Oct. 20 – Las Vegas (Sponsors – Dollar Tree and Family Dollar)

Nov. 10 – Phoenix Season Finale (Sponsor – Carvana)

Brandon Jones, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (NXS)

Jones re-signed with JR Motorsports in September and will continue to compete in the Xfinity Series in 2024.

JR Motorsports – Chevrolet (NXS)

JR Motorsports announced its crew chief lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series on Dec. 18:

Phillip Bell – Brandon Jones in the No. 9

Mardy Lindley – Sam Mayer in the No. 1

Jim Pohlman – Justin Allgaier in the No. 7

Adam Wall – Sammy Smith in the No. 8

Sage Karam, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota (NXS)

Sam Hunt Racing announced on Jan. 23 that Karam will compete in multiple Xfinity Series races for the team this season beginning with the race at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 17.

Kaulig Racing – Chevrolet (NXS)

Kevin Walter will join the No. 11 Chevrolet team as a first-time crew chief and be paired with Josh Williams in 2024.

Alex Yontz will return to the team for a fifth season and will serve as the crew chief for AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro.

Bruce Schlicker will also return for a fifth season at Kaulig as crew chief for the No. 97 Chevrolet Camaro with Shane van Gisbergen.

Parker Kligerman, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

In August, it was confirmed that Kligerman will remain with Big Machine Racing in 2024 to compete in his second full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (Cup)

LaJoie announced in August that he had re-signed with Spire Motorsports in a multiyear extension Ryan Sparks will continue as the crew chief for Corey LaJoie and the No. 7 team.

Legacy Motor Club (Cup)

The team announced in May that they would leave Chevrolet and partner with Toyota in 2024. Team co-owner Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 84 in select Cup Series races with Jason Burdett as his crew chief. In October the team also announced that Matt Kenseth would join the organization as a competition adviser.

Legacy Motor Club released the news that Trevor Bayne would join the team on Jan. 25. “We are adding on two important members to the Club! Welcome Trevor Bayne as our Driver Optimization Leader and Corey Heim (previously announced) as our simulator & reserve driver.”

Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Love will move up to the Xfinity Series in 2024, taking over as driver of the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet on a full-time basis.

Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford (Cup)

Front Row Motorsports announced in August that McDowell will return to drive the No. 34 Ford full-time in 2024.

CJ McLaughlin, No. 38 RSS Racing Ford (NXS)

McLaughlin will compete part-time in the 2024 Xfinity Series in the No. 38 Ford for RSS Racing as announced on Jan. 10. His first race will be on Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway. The remainder of his schedule has not been released.

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 Faction46 Chevrolet (NCTS)

On Dec. 8, it was announced that Thad Moffitt would race full-time in the Truck Series with the newly announced team, Faction46.

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota (Cup) (NXS)

Nemechek will return to the Cup Series full-time in 2024 as the driver of the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. In addition to driving full-time in the Cup Series for Legacy Motor Club, Nemechek will make 10 Xfinity Series starts in the JGR No. 20, sharing driving duties with Aric Almirola.

Stefan Parsons, No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet (NCTS)

On Jan. 13, Parsons announced on social media that he will drive the Henderson Motorsports No. 75 Chevrolet in the Craftsman Truck Series this season. His complete schedule has not been released but he will compete in the season-opener at Daytona International Raceway.

Brad Perez, No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

On Jan. 8 Alpha Prime Racing announced Brad Perez will drive select Xfinity Series races this season in the No. 45 Chevrolet (which will compete in a partial schedule). His first race will be at Circuit of the Americas on March 23 with the remainder of his schedule to be determined. He will also take on the role of Development Driver and assist with simulator setup and will be the team’s reserve driver.

Blaine Perkins, No. 29 RSS Racing Ford (NXS)

RSS Racing has signed Blaine Perkins to race full-time in the Xfinity Series for the 2024 season.

Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Poole and Alpha Prime announced on Nov. 9 that Poole will run a full-time season in the No. 44 for the 2024 Xfinity Series season. On Jan. 27 it was announced that Poole will be paired with crew chief, Frank Kerr.

Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (Cup)

Preece announced on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Sept. 26 that he will return to race the SHR No. 41 in 2024.

Chase Purdy, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (NCTS)

Spire Motorsports announced on Jan. 3 that Chase Purdy has been signed to drive the No. 77 Chevrolet full-time in the Truck Series. NASCAR veteran, Jason Trinchere, most recently a crew chief for Kaulig Racing’s Xfinity Series program, will be paired with Purdy to lead the team.

Parker Retzlaff, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

Jordan Anderson Racing announced on Nov. 2 that Parker Retzlaff will return to compete full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024 with Chad Kendrick (formerly with Matt DiBenedetto) as his crew chief.

Layne Riggs, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford (NCTS)

Front Row Motorsports announced on Dec. 14 that Riggs has been signed to a multi-year deal to drive the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford F-150 full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series after limited starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Xfinity Series in 2022 and 2023. Dylan Cappello will move up from his position as lead engineer to work as Rigg’s crew chief. Chris Lawson will leave his position as crew chief but will serve as a consultant to the team at the beginning of the season as well as working on projects outside of NASCAR.

Nick Sanchez, Rev Racing No. 2 Chevrolet (NCTS)

On Jan. 16 Rev Racing announced that Sanchez will drive the No. 2 Chevrolet in 2024 and compete full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series with Spire Motorsports as a new technical alliance partner. Sanchez will be paired with Kevin “Bono” as crew chief. Allen Hart, former crew chief for Sam Hunt Racing in the Xfinity Series, will join the team as the chief engineer.

William Sawalich, No. 1 Tricon Garage Toyota (NCTS) No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (NXS) and No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (ARCA)

Sawalich will return to Tricon Garage in 2024 and compete in a partial schedule of nine Craftsman Truck Series races in the No. 1 Toyota:

Bristol – March 16, Martinsville – April 5, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park – July 19, Richmond – Aug. 10, Milwaukee – Aug. 25, Bristol – Sept. 19, Homestead – Oct. 26, Martinsville – Nov. 1, Phoenix on Nov. 8.

In addition, he will also make three Xfinity Series starts for Joe Gibbs Racing. His schedule includes Homestead, Martinsville and Phoenix (after he turns 18 on Oct. 3), in the No. 19 JGR Toyota.

Sawalich, the 2023 ARCA East champion, will also compete in the ARCA Menards Series in 2024 as the primary driver of the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, in all but six races. Tricon Garage Truck Series driver, Tanner Gray, will substitute for Sawalich until he turns 18.

Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Ford (NXS)

RSS Racing announced on Dec. 1 that, beginning in 2024, Sieg would race full-time with the team.

Chandler Smith, No. 81 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (NXS)

On Dec. 12, Joe Gibbs Racing announced that Chandler Smith would drive the No. 81 Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024. Smith will join JGR after one full-time season in the series with Kaulig Racing in 2023.

Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (NXS)

Smith will join JR Motorsports in 2024 with a multi-year deal to drive the No. 8 Chevrolet, previously driven by Josh Berry who will move up to the Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet (Cup)

Zane Smith has signed a multiyear contract with Trackhouse Racing and will move up to the Cup Series full-time in 2024, driving a Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in alliance with Trackhouse Racing with first-year crew chief, Stephen Doran. It was announced on Jan. 1 that Josh Williams, former spotter for Ryan Blaney, would make the move to Spire Motorsports in 2024 and spot for Zane Smith.

Spire Motorsports Spotter Lineup

TJ Bell will return as the spotter for Corey LaJoie. As mentioned above, Josh Williams (previously the spotter for Ryan Blaney) will spot for Zane Smith. Tyler Green (previously the spotter for Harrison Burton) will spot for Carson Hocevar.

Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (NCS)

Matt Swiderski will replace Travis Mack as the crew chief for Suarez and the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet team for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (Cup)

Truex will return to race the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in 2024 for at least one more year.

Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (Xfinity)

In December it was announced that Shane van Gisbergen will race full-time in the Xfinity Series next year for Kaulig Racing with crew chief Bruce Schlicker. He will also compete in a minimum of seven Cup Series races and an unspecified number of Craftsman Truck Series races for Trackhouse Racing in 2024.

In January 2024 it was announced that he will be doing double duty at Daytona International Speedway as he takes to the track for the season-opening race in the ARCA Menards Series in the Pinnacle Racing Groupentry before making his Xfinity Series debut.

Xfinity races announced as of Dec. 13:

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin on March 24

Talladega Superspeedway on April 21 and Oct. 6

Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26

Chicago Street Race on July 7

Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International on Sept. 15

Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 20

Kyle Weatherman, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet (NXS)

On Nov. 14, 2023, DGM Racing announced that Kyle Weatherman will compete full-time in 2024 in the Xfinity Series after racing a part-time schedule for the team in 2023.

Josh Williams, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (NXS) and No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (NCS)

Kaulig Racing announced on Nov. 16 that Josh Williams will pilot the No. 11 Chevrolet in 2024. He will be joined by crew chief Kevin Walter, formerly an engineer for the JR Motorsports No. 8 team.

On Jan. 29 Kaulig Racing announced that Williams will also run the No. 16 Alloy Employer Services Camaro ZL1 in select Cup Series races during the 2024 season, beginning with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 4.

Jack Wood, No. 91 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet (NCTS)

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing announced on Dec. 6 that beginning in 2024, Jack Wood will race a 14-race schedule in the No. 91 Chevrolet.

Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet (NXS) (NCTS)

On Jan. 11 Trackhouse Racing announced that they have signed a multi-year agreement with Connor Zilisch. He will enter a developmental program in 2024 and 2025 that will include races in the CARS Tour, ARCA, Trans Am and IMSA series. Zilisch will also compete in select NASCAR Truck and Xfinity Series events.