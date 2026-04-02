HUGE STAKES FOR FUNNY CAR STANDOUTS AT 1,000TH FUNNY CAR RACE AT LUCAS OIL NHRA WINTERNATIONALS IN POMONA

POMONA, Calif. (April 2, 2026) – Two-time Funny Car world champion Cruz Pedregon has the unique distinction of winning NHRA’s 1,000th race (Las Vegas, 2021) as well as the 900th race in Funny Car history (Norwalk, 2021).

The veteran has another rare opportunity next weekend at his home track, when In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip hosts the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals on April 9-12. It is the third of 20 races during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season in 2026, but it also carries the distinction of being the 1,000th race in NHRA Funny Car history.

A loaded Funny Car field will race for not only the special 75th anniversary diamond Wally, but also a special 1,000th Funny Car race trophy, with it all happening at the historic track in Pomona. For Pedregon, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in his 12,000-horsepower Snap-On Tools Dodge SRT Hellcat.

“The 900th was special, no doubt, but winning the 1000th at Pomona, my home track, would be on another level! It would mean a lot to me, my family and our fans,” Pedregon said.

Funny Car made its first-ever appearance at the 1966 World Finals in Tulsa, with Eddie Schartman picking up the victory. Sixty years of incredible history has followed, but only one driver will win the 1,000th Funny Car race. Heading into the 1,000th Funny Car race, here’s the list of milestone winners thus far:

Eddie Schartman, 1966 Tulsa Finals

Tripp Shumake, 1981 Atlanta

Bruce Larson, 1989 Winternationals

John Force, 1994 Topeka

Tim Wilkerson, 1999 Chicago

Wilkerson, 2003 U.S. Nationals in Indy

Jack Beckman, 2008 Phoenix

Johnny Gray, 2012 Englishtown

Force, 2016 Denver

Cruz Pedregon, 2021 Norwalk

Beckman enters with plenty of Pomona momentum, winning last year’s Winternationals and the In-N-Out Burger Finals to close out 2024. He’s always performed well at his home track and, as a strong historian of the sport, Beckman knows how big this victory would be in his 12,000-horsepower PEAK Chevrolet SS for John Force Racing.

“Pomona happens to be my home track, just happens to be the 1,000th Funny Car race, and I happen to be the defending race champion. I’m hoping the planets are going to line up,” Beckman said. “It’s a nice feeling to be a part of this history. I’m a historian who’s also getting to put my thumbprint on some of the history. That’s pretty cool.

“I just didn’t think I’d be a part of this. I mean, I’ve done 30 races for John Force Racing, so 31 races ago I wasn’t racing. The fact that I’m back in the cockpit to have a chance to win the 1,000th Funny Car race is the greatest news.”

It’s part of a loaded weekend that includes two rounds of qualifying on Friday and Saturday, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty bonus race on Saturday and 75th anniversary celebrations like:

An appearance from NHRA legend and six-time champion Kenny Bernstein, in honor of his historic 310-mph pass at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in 1994.

Other legends scheduled to appear include milestone Funny Car winners Larson, Gray, Wilkerson and Force, as well as legends like Don Prudhomme, Richard Tharp, Gary Beck, Jim Dunn and more.

On Friday, the first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a special NHRA 75th anniversary Winternationals event poster.

In 2025, Beckman (Funny Car), Clay Millican (Top Fuel) and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) claimed Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals wins. This year’s race will be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage on Sunday, April 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Top Fuel’s Clay Millican took out Tony Stewart in the final round last year in Pomona. Josh Hart won in Gainesville to open 2026 in his first race with John Force Racing, while Shawn Langdon picked up the Phoenix win. Past Pomona winners include reigning champ Doug Kalitta, Antron Brown, Justin Ashley and Tony Schumacher.

Greg Anderson won his 16th race at the famed track last season over KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn. The duo battled all season, but it was Glenn who earned his first world title. Matt Hartford opened 2026 with a win, while Glenn won in Phoenix. Others to watch include Erica Enders, Aaron Stanfield and Cody Coughlin.

All weekend, fans also get to see racing action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series.

The Nitro Alley Stage is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, and much more. As always, fans get a pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action and servicing their hot rods between rounds and get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers. They can also visit NHRA’s Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and race vendors create an exciting atmosphere.

Race fans at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features qualifying at 1:30 and 4 p.m. PT on Friday, April 10, and the final two rounds on Saturday, April 11 at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11 a.m. PT on Sunday, April 12. Television coverage includes eliminations on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the 2026 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. Children 12 and under are free in general admission areas with the purchase of an adult ticket.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by Elite Motorsports and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.