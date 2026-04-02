Front Row Motorsports: Rockingham Speedway NCTS Race Advance (Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith)

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Rockingham Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

Black’s Tire 200

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Event: Race 5 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Rockingham Speedway (1.0-mile)

#of Laps: 200

Time/TV/Radio: 4:30 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (1st)

Layne Riggs (3rd)

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs and the No. 34 team are back in action this Friday, April 3 as the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series heads to the Rockingham Speedway. Following a 12th place finish at the Darlington Raceway, Riggs now sits third in the Driver Championship points standings. In last year’s event at the 1.0-mile track, Riggs swept both stage one and two before crossing the start/finish line in 11th.

Bare Knuckle Boxing (BKB) returns with Layne Riggs this Friday at the Rockingham Speedway. The partnership marks Bare Knuckle Boxing’s continued support of Riggs as he builds momentum early in the Truck Series season, aligning one of combat sports’ fastest-growing brands with one of the sport’s rising young drivers. Originating in South Florida with combat sports legend Dada 5000 and Mike Vazquez (who in 1999 formed HRT Motorsports, NASCAR’s first Hispanic racing team), BKB is the oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company in the world and its largest in terms of roster, library and distribution. BKB is broadcasted in millions of homes across the globe. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

Lorawnt-T Nelson will be in attendance this Friday to promote the upcoming Bare Knuckle Boxing event, “The Harder They Fall”. The match is scheduled for April 17th and will take place at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York. Fans can watch on VICE TV and Telemundo Desportes in the US, and in the UK with TalkSport.

Tedder Trash Solutions will also join Riggs and the No. 34 team as an associate partner for Friday’s race. A locally owned and operated company serving the greater Sandhills area since 2020, Tedder Trash Solutions provides dependable weekly trash pickup, roll-off dumpster rentals, and a variety of solid waste solutions tailored to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers. Learn more by visiting TedderTrashSolutions.com.

“We’re confident in our chances at Rockingham,” said Riggs. “We showed a lot of speed in the test, which gives us a lot of optimism for Friday. We had a dominant truck here last year and just came up short on fuel at the end. If we can put a full race together, I know we’re capable of getting it done.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Brandon Selph

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Robert Benzenhafer

Interior Specialist: Brian Sliney

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transport Driver: James O’Neal

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Kendall Futrell

Fueler: Patrick Gaddy

Chandler Smith Notes

Chandler Smith heads to the Rockingham Speedway for 200 laps at the Richmond County, NC oval. Through the first four races of the season, Smith has scored one win, two top-five, and three top-10 finishes and currently leads the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

QuickTie™ will return with Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team this Friday. The patented structural tie-down system continues its partnership with Front Row Motorsports, supporting Smith and the No. 38 Ford F-150 as he builds on early-season momentum.

“We’re in a strong position leading the points standings, and with a solid run-or a win-this Friday, we have a great opportunity to build on that lead,” said Smith. “With the Chase format, it’s all about maximizing points throughout the race, not just the finish. Our focus is on starting up front, scoring in both stages, and putting together a complete race to bring home a strong result.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Roland Kummel

Mechanic: Rowan Mason

Mechanic: Mahlon Borkholder

Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Josh Francos

Rear Tire Changer: Curtis Thompson

Tire Carrier: Drew Baum

Jackman: Shane Perry

Fueler: Anthony Bryarly

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE BOXING

Originating in South Florida as BYB Extreme with Mike Vazquez and backyard legend Dada 5000, whose backyard fights gained worldwide popularity online, BKB was founded to harness the excitement of bare knuckle fighting into a more structured product for a wider, more mainstream audience. Since 2015, BBB has worked diligently to grow the reach of bare knuckle on both a domestic and international level, and is continuing to work with athletic commissions throughout the United States and globally to expand the fanbase growing sport of bare knuckle fighting. In the past two years, BKB has purchased the UK-based BKB, the world’s oldest professional bare knuckle boxing company, and in doing so merged the organizations to create the largest global bare knuckle boxing organization in the world in terms of roster, library and distribution; ushered in ethical and legalized gambling to the sport; acquired the rights to the historic and prestigious Police Gazette Diamond Belt which now serves as the Bare Knuckle Boxing World Championship; and brought bare knuckle boxing to lineal television on both sides of the Atlantic, including the recent deal with VICE TV and Telemundo Desportes in the US, and in the UK with TalkSport. Fans can learn more about BKB by visiting https://www.bkbbareknuckle.com/.

ABOUT TEDDER TRASH SOLUTIONS

As a locally owned and operated company serving the greater Sandhills area since 2020, we are honored to align with a team that shares our commitment to hard work, performance, and community.

At Tedder Trash Solutions, we provide dependable weekly trash pickup, roll-off dumpster rentals, and a variety of solid waste solutions tailored to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers. Our business is built on a service-first, people-focused approach — delivering reliability, responsiveness, and hometown customer care every step of the way.

As we continue to grow, we remain committed to the values that started it all: family, customer service, and doing the job right. We are grateful for the support of our customers, our community, and above all, we give thanks to Jesus Christ for His guidance and blessings every step of the way.

ABOUT QUICKTIE

Quick Tie Products, Inc., (“QuickTie”) manufactures and distributes the QuickTie™ System (a proprietary, patented hold-down system for high wind and seismic construction) and a full line of framing hardware including u-hangers, hurricane clips, straps, structural wood screws, truss connectors and foundation connectors.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit teamfrm.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.