Reigning ARCA East Champion Isaac Kitzmiller Riding Momentum to Rockingham Speedway

ROCKINGHAM, N.C.: Fresh off a career-best third-place finish in the ARCA Menards Series East at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway, reigning champion Isaac Kitzmiller carries strong momentum into Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway, aiming for his first career victory and a second consecutive championship.

Kitzmiller’s debut at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway saw him execute nearly a flawless race, capitalizing on tire conservation and applying pressure when it mattered most en route to a third-place finish behind pre-race favorites Tristan McKee and Max Reaves.

The podium result puts Kitzmiller — the son of full-time ARCA Menards Series driver Jason Kitzmiller — in a stronger position than he was a year ago, improving by two spots while extending his streak of consecutive ARCA Menards Series East top-10 finishes to nine.

“I felt like we had a really solid car all day at Hickory,” reflected Kitzmiller. “We focused a lot on saving our tires early and putting ourselves in position for the long run, and that paid off. To come away with a third-place finish against that level of competition gives us a lot of confidence heading into Rockingham.”

The 17-year-old rising phenom is set to tackle Rockingham Speedway’s demanding 0.94-mile oval layout, eager to apply the knowledge he gained last April and put his A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team in contention for his first career victory in the NASCAR-owned series.

“I learned a lot racing at Rockingham last year,” said Kitzmiller. “It’s a tough track that really challenges you to manage your tires and stay disciplined over a long run. I feel like we’ve made a lot of progress since then, and everyone at A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports has been working hard to put us in a position to succeed.

“If we execute the way we’re capable of, I think we can put ourselves in position to contend for the win.”

With Rockingham Speedway sharing several characteristics with Hickory Motor Speedway, the Maysville, West Virginia, native has a clear understanding of what to expect in Saturday afternoon’s 125-lap showdown.

However, he knows the laps will click off quickly, making execution critical not only to extend his streak but also to keep himself firmly in the hunt for the ARCA Menards Series East championship.

“Races like this really come down to execution,” said Kitzmiller. “Rockingham is a place that rewards drivers who stay disciplined and manage their tires throughout a run, and you can’t afford to make mistakes because the laps go by so fast.

“With how competitive this series is, every point matters, so for us it’s about putting a full race together, staying consistent and making the most of every opportunity.”

Ahead of Saturday morning’s Rockingham ARCA Menards Series East 125, Kitzmiller credits his continued success to the efforts of his A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports team, led by crew chief Doug Howe.

“I can’t say enough about this team and everything they’ve done to put me in a position to succeed,” added Kitzmiller. “Doug and all the guys at A.L.L. Construction Racing — CR7 Motorsports have been working hard every week, and it shows. It definitely gives me a lot of confidence knowing we have the speed and the people behind me to contend.”

Of course, Kitzmiller’s biggest fan is his father, Jason Kitzmiller, who will once again have the opportunity to compete alongside his son in ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series national combined events throughout the 2026 season.

“It means a lot to have my dad at the track and be able to compete alongside him,” said Kitzmiller. “He’s been a huge influence on me and someone I’ve always looked up to, so to share these moments together is really special.

﻿“At the same time, we’re both out there to compete, and that makes it even more meaningful when we can both go out and perform at a high level.”

Kitzmiller will continue to adorn the colors of A.L.L. Construction and Carter Machinery in his 10th career ARCA Menards Series East start.

Carter Machinery’s humble start began in 1928, serving Virginia and southeastern West Virginia.

As our customers’ needs changed over the years, we evolved by continually adding new products, services, and locations, with exponential growth occurring after our 2020 acquisition of Alban Tractor Company.

Today, our footprint spans the Mid-Atlantic, with over 30 locations throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

We sell, rent, and support the full line of Cat® equipment, engines, and electric power generation systems, backed by the best parts availability, the most diverse rental fleet, and an expert service team working together to enable our customers’ highest level of success.

Our ongoing investment in people, infrastructure, technology, and tooling continues to position us as one of Caterpillar’s leading dealers in North America and throughout the world.

“Carter Machinery has been such an important partner for my family and our race team, and we’re really proud to represent them every time we hit the track,” said Kitzmiller. “To be able to carry their colors at a place like Rockingham Speedway makes this weekend even more special.

“They’ve built an incredible company with a strong reputation across the Mid-Atlantic, and for us, the goal is to put Carter Machinery and A.L.L. Construction in Victory Lane in 2026. We’re working hard to make that happen this season.”

﻿Since 2025, Kitzmiller has made nine ARCA Menards Series East starts, earning four top-five and nine top-10 finishes, including a career-best third-place result at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway in March 2026.

Through two years of ARCA Menards Series East competition, Kitzmiller owns an impressive 6.4 average finish and returns in 2026 as the reigning series champion.

For more on Isaac Kitzmiller, please follow him on Instagram (@isaackitzmillerracing) and X |Twitter (@isaackitzmiller).

The Rockingham ARCA Menards East 125 (125 laps | 200 miles) is the second of eight races on the 2026 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins Saturday, April 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. ET. Sioux Chief PowerPEX Pole Qualifying follows at 10:05 a.m. with the race scheduled to take the green flag shortly after 11:30 a.m. ET. The race will be televised live on FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel, while ARCARacing.com will provide live timing and scoring throughout the day’s activities. All times are local (ET).