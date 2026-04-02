Featured StoriesNASCAR Truck Series
Kaulig Racing
Shop for officially licensed Daytona 500 merch at NASCAR Store
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Can Kaulig Racing bounce back from early season adversity and lead the Ram resurgency in NASCAR this season?

By Mike Gambill
5 Minute Read

There’s an old proverbial saying of “three steps forward and two steps back,” which seems to summarize the Kaulig Racing season so far in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) in 2026. The only thing that seems certain in racing is that unforeseen events can bring down the best in the business, and the Kaulig team is far from the best this year- so far. It’s only early April, and there’s plenty of races ahead, starting with Rockingham tomorrow late afternoon on Good Friday.

However, like a duck gracefully gliding across pond water, the Kaulig team no doubt has its feet kicking and paddling fast like a duck to stay afloat after self-inflicted driver wounds tarnished the team’s name (more about that later in this article) recently. Can this team kick it into fifth gear quickly and start taking care of the business of winning? Time will tell, but the 2026 clock is already ticking.

The 2026 season heralds the return of Ram trucks, with Kaulig Racing as the brand’s anchor.

The selection of Kaulig Racing as the anchor team to reinvigorate the Ram truck product starting this season in the NCTS should be a dream come true for any truck racing outfit affiliated with NASCAR. After all, NASCAR hasn’t seen any new original equipment manufacturers (OEM) since Toyota joined the truck series 22 years ago, and the absence of a major truck builder like Ram seemed like an odd situation to say the least. In addition to re-entering the Truck Series, Ram also brought back production of their celebrated 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engines as a nod to returning to NASCAR. Fans can see this Ram resurgence in action every time they catch the ubiquitous Ram truck commercials that are purposely over-the-top “Hell Yeah” nod to truck lovers and NASCAR fans alike.

Kaulig Racing is now the Ram factory team for 2026 and beyond.

In addition, Ram has pledged their support for Kaulig Racing as the “poster children” for their return to NASCAR with a nod to Kaulig as their official factory team. With this kind of support, Kaulig has a direct line to the Ram engineers and production staff for technical support and, more importantly, spare parts to keep a NASCAR team running each week. Since Kaulig has full-time entries in the Cup Series and three drivers in the O’Reilly Series, the expansion of this team into a potential juggernaut in the Truck Series is no doubt the goal, ultimately. With no less than five Ram trucks in the NCTS, Kaulig Racing is making a commitment to keeping the Ram brand at the forefront of NASCAR racing this season and into the future. Kaulig has three drivers so far finishing in the top ten in races up to this point, and betting the farm that partnering with Ram will pay dividends this season and into the future for both the truck manufacturer and for this racing team.

Kaulig Racing’s leap of faith with Ram trucks has brought its share of setbacks as well.

As I alluded to at the beginning of this article, Kaulig Racing is taking the leap of faith with Ram this season, and that journey carries plenty of pitfalls and perils along the way. With the social media controversy surrounding Daniel Dye and his subsequent suspension from the Kaulig team, the No. 10 truck has lost its driver for this season at a minimum. While Dye was in the middle of the pack so far this season in terms of the overall NCTS standings, leaving a truck in this Series without a driver opens up the rumor mills, as Kaulig represents both its team and Ram trucks every time they set foot on a NASCAR track.

When NASCAR hands you lemons, learn how to make lemonade – fast.

Photo by Adam Lovelace for SpeedwayMedia.com.

In order to keep a fleet of five full-time drivers in their seats for the 2026 Truck Series season, Kaulig Racing made a bold move by creating the driver each race of their number 25 truck as a “free agent.” In essence, this truck remains open to “guest” drivers who want some seat time in truck racing this year. With this novel concept, Kaulig Racing has been able to keep four drivers going (minus the issue with Dye) and still find a fill-in driver to round off the Kaulig race entry for each race this season. For the race in Rockingham this Friday, no less than veteran racer Ty Dillon will be stepping in to keep all of the Ram trucks in action. By utilizing the free agent concept, Kaulig plans to rotate both veterans and young racers in the number 25 truck each race, which, of course, generates more fan interest and keeps Ram trucks well represented each race night.

With the loss of Daniel Dye as a driver, Kaulig Racing had to scramble and find another driver to fill the number 10 truck seat for the rest of 2026. Corey LaJoie has been tapped to join the Kaulig team for the rest of the season and keep Ram in the mix each race week by keeping all five trucks with drivers. LaJoie brings experience and winning ways and has driven in all three NASCAR series. In addition, LaJoie may well be suited to be some sort of “reserve” driver for Kaulig in the O’Reilly and Cup series should the need arise.

Is the return of Ram trucks a sign of things to come in the other NASCAR series?

It’s probably way too early to assess whether Dodge will follow suit with Ram and jump back into NASCAR. While the addition of Ram trucks brings back another iconic American auto manufacturer to the racetrack, there are mixed reports that Dodge may want to re-enter the Cup or O’Reilly Series as early as 2027. Ram trucks are a logical choice to affiliate with the Truck Series; however, the elimination of the Challenger by Dodge leaves only the Charger platform to help rebrand Dodge back into NASCAR in the near future. NASCAR represents the epitome of traditional American stock car racing, and welcoming Ram and Dodge back into the racing fold makes sense from both an OEM standpoint and from a fan base standpoint as well.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Mike Gambill
Mike Gambill
I'm a secondary school history teacher and retired sports coach who enjoys writing about various sports as a way of staying connected to a personal passion of mine. I love watching NASCAR and Indycar and have been following both for many years. I have a lot of fond memories as a kid of watching the Indy 500 races on Memorial Day weekend (good old ABC Sports back then!) and I still try and attend races each spring and summer. My main focus is on looking at various drivers and teams each week and examining the latest trends in both racing series.
Previous article
NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Rockingham Speedway
NASCAR Weekend Schedule at Rockingham Speedway
Next article
Jake Garcia notches second consecutive Truck pole at Rockingham
Jake Garcia notches second consecutive Truck pole at Rockingham

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Cook Out 400 Race Winner Chase Elliott Post Race Q&A
19:49
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
William Sawalich captures first O’Reilly career victory at Rockingham
02:28
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Corey Heim dominates for thrilling Truck victory at Rockingham
03:01

Latest articles

Haiden Deegan Clinches Back-to-Back Monster Energy Supercross Western Divisional Championships in St. Louis

Official Release -
Haiden Deegan came into St. Louis with a shot at securing a second straight Western Divisional 250SMX Class Championship and did so by dominating against a full field of the class’ top talent during the East/West Showdown.
Read more

RCR NOAPS Race Recap: Rockingham Speedway

Official Release -
Austin Hill and the No. 21 1-800-PACK-RAT Chevrolet Team Battle to 11th-Place Finish in Challenging Rockingham Speedway Race
Read more

Carson Brown Finishes a Rock-Solid Second at Rockingham

Official Release -
The 17-year-old from New London, North Carolina, finished second in the Rockingham ARCA Menards East 125 Saturday at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway
Read more

William Sawalich motors to first O’Reilly career victory at Rockingham

Andrew Kim -
The two-time ARCA Menards Series East champion from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, led 80 of 250 laps and became the 183rd competitor to win in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series division by winning for the first time ever at The Rock.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos