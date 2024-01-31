Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 01.31.24

This Week in Motorsports: January 29 – February 4, 2024

· NCS: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – February 4

PLANO, Texas (January 31, 2024) – NASCAR kicks off its new season with its annual exhibition race, the Clash, which is being held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the third consecutive year.

NASCAR National Series – NCS

Debut of the new Toyota Camry XSE… The Clash will mark the official debut of the Toyota Camry XSE NASCAR Cup Series car, while the race will be paced by the new production Toyota Camry XSE. For the first time since 2011, there will be eight Toyota Camrys in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

Truex looks for a repeat… Martin Truex Jr. began last season in strong fashion as he claimed his first Clash at the Coliseum win – leading the final 25 laps on his way to the season-opening victory. Truex, last season’s regular season champion, has qualified for the main event in both seasons – finishing 15th in 2022.

Wallace aiming for redemption… Bubba Wallace looked likely headed for a strong finish in last year’s running of the Clash, leading 40 laps at the midpoint of the race before getting caught up in an on-track incident. Wallace looks for a strong finish to kick off his year this weekend.

Reddick returns to site of first Toyota run… Tyler Reddick begins his sophomore season with Team Toyota this weekend as he starts his second year at 23XI Racing. Reddick has been impressive in both Clash races at the Coliseum – he led 51 laps in 2022 before experiencing a mechanical issue and followed that up with a sixth place finish last season.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s Toyota debut… LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will make its official Toyota debut this weekend with Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek behind the wheel of Toyota Camry XSE entries. Jones has made the main event both seasons, including a top-five finish in 2022. He also scored a Clash victory in 2020 when the event was held at the Daytona International Speedway.

