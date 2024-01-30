RFK Advance | The Clash

Clash Event Info:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

Format: See below

TV: FOX

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 6 p.m. ET, Practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 8:30 p.m. ET, Heat Races Begin (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 6:30 p.m. ET, Last Chance Race (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 8 p.m. ET, Clash (FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

The 2024 season unofficially begins this weekend as the Clash at the Coliseum takes place Sunday in Los Angeles.

This is the third year of the Clash taking place in LA, as the facility typically used for football games transforms into a quarter-mile track, by far the smallest NASCAR will race on all season.

The format for the Clash saw its fair share of tweaks for the 2024 edition as 23 cars overall will make the main event.

Saturday features three practice sessions with the 40 entrants split into three groups. The fastest lap time in each car’s final session will determine the starting lineup for the four heat races, meaning no separate qualifying session will take place.

The 25-lap heat races will feature up to 10 cars per race, with only green-flag laps counting in each heat with no overtime allotment.

The top five finishers in each heat will automatically advance to Sunday night’s main event, while the drivers that finish below fifth will advance to Sunday’s last chance qualifier (LCQ). Starting positions for that race will be determined by the finishing order in the heats. The top two finishers in the LCQ will advance to the Clash and start 21st and 22nd, respectively.

The 23rd and final position in the Clash is reserved for the driver who finished highest in the 2023 season points standings that did not otherwise transfer via the heat races or LCQ.

The Clash will be 150 laps and feature those 23 cars.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: Castrol Edge

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fastenal

Keselowski in the Clash

Starts: 9

Wins: 1 (2018)

Top-10s: 5

Poles: 1

Keselowski is aiming for his 10th appearance in the annual preseason, exhibition event. He is the 2018 winner of the Clash and has five top-10 finishes in the event. He ran fourth in his first-ever Clash in 2012 in his Championship season, and followed that up with a runner-up result in 2014.

In NASCAR’s first-ever appearance at the LA Coliseum a season ago, Keselowski failed to advance to the main event out of the last-chance qualifier race.

Buescher in the Clash

Starts: 2

Wins: —

Top-10s: 1

Poles: —

Buescher has two starts in the annual Clash event with a best finish of ninth back in 2017. He finished 16th in 2021 in Daytona.

He did not make the main event in 2022 at the LA Coliseum.

RFK Historically in the Clash

Cup Wins: 1 (Mark Martin, 1999)

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin has Jack Roush’s lone win in the Clash event, winning back in 1999. He started from the 13th position and went on to lead the final 16 laps, topping Ken Schrader and Bobby Labonte on the podium for the victory.