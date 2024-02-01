Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Clash at the Coliseum

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024

0.25-Mile Oval

8:00 PM ET

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV: Fox

Event: NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race

Radio: SiriusXM logo PRN logo

5 KYLE LARSON

Age: 31 (July 31, 1992)

Hometown: Elk Grove, California

Resides: Mooresville, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Cliff Daniels

Standings: 2nd (2023)

No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be available to members of the media at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1:00 p.m. local time.

2023 RECAP: In 36 races during the 2023 season, Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com team visited victory lane four times in points-paying races (Richmond Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway), tied for the series lead (with Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron) with 15 top-five finishes and added 18 top-10s. He also won the non-points All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May and led a series-high 1,127 laps during the season en route to a runner-up finish in the point standings. Larson was named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in its 75th season.

PAIR OF FIVES FOR NO. 5: There have been two Clash at the Coliseum events and Larson is one of only three drivers to have finished inside the top five in each race. The Elk Grove, California, native finished fifth in 2022 and 2023 in the exhibition races held in his home state.

STADIUM RACING: This Sunday’s 0.25-mile track at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has been compared to the similar length layout at Bowman Gray Stadium located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. In the 2012 ARCA Menards Series East race (then known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East) at Bowman Gray, Larson led 35 laps from the pole position before finishing fifth in the 153-lap race.

SO SPECIAL: The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion has five wins in non-points events. In addition to winning last year’s All-Star Race, Larson also won that event in 2019 and 2021 – making him the only driver to win the All-Star Race at three different venues. He was also victorious in the All-Star Open in 2016 and 2019.

CLIFF’S NOTES: No. 5 crew chief Cliff Daniels and Larson have teamed up for 16 wins since Larson joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021 – the third-best total among active driver and crew chief pairings. Daniels and Larson have teamed up to accomplish those wins in 100 races while the best active combination has posted 19 victories in 173 starts.

YOUR CAR NEEDS: This weekend, Larson will drive the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. From the convenience of home, HendrickCars.com customers can select the category, make, model and vehicle packages that are important to them from the nearly 30,000 new, high-quality pre-owned and certified cars, trucks and SUVs available at HendrickCars.com. The website also makes it easy for customers to find one of Hendrick Automotive Group’s 93 dealership locations nationwide.

WE’RE HIRING: Hendrick Automotive Group is hiring more than 300 technicians at its dealerships throughout the country. Positions are open for all skill levels and offer tuition and training reimbursement. Interested people can apply at HENDRICKCARS.COM.

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

Age: 28 (Nov. 28, 1995)

Hometown: Dawsonville, Georgia

Resides: Dawsonville, Georgia

Crew Chief: Alan Gustafson

Standings: 17th (2023)

No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be available to members of the media at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1:00 p.m. local time.

LOOKING BACK ON ‘23: The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season was one full of adversity for Chase Elliott and the No. 9 team. After finishing second at Auto Club Speedway early in the year, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native missed several races after injuring his leg in a snowboarding incident. Upon his return, he made up ground on his competitors and nearly qualified for the playoffs. Elliott ended the season with seven top-five finishes – including runner-up results at Auto Club and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course – 15 top-10s and an average finish of 13.07. Key milestones on the year included surpassing 5,000 laps led in his Cup career and 1,000 laps led at Martinsville Speedway, his most at a single track. The Hendrick Motorsports driver helped the No. 9 team in its owner championship quest where the crew ultimately advanced to the Round of 8. Elliott wrapped up the year with a sixth consecutive National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver Award and he was also named one of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers in its 75th season.

CLASH COURSE: For the third year, the Cup Series returns to the legendary Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race. Elliott’s best finish of 11th on the 0.25-mile oval came in the first race there in 2022. While the 28-year-old driver has never won the Clash, he is a three-time winner in special events held by NASCAR, including two Duel at Daytona victories (2017, 2018) and the 2020 NASCAR All-Star Race held at Bristol Motor Speedway.

DYNAMIC DUO: Elliott and No. 9 crew chief Alan Gustafson are entering their ninth season together, becoming the longest active driver and crew chief combo in the Cup Series garage. The duo is currently second among active pairings with 18 points-paying victories. Gustafson and Elliott earned their first Cup Series title in 2020 and the team captured the regular-season championship in 2022.

NEW FACES: A few new faces are joining the No. 9 road crew in 2024. Moving up to primary engineer is Mark Ziegler, who first joined the team last year. Serving as interior mechanic in 2024 is industry veteran Nick Gardiner. Trey Poole, who served as a secondary spotter for Elliott in previous seasons, will take over as the primary spotter for the No. 9 team.

GET UP AND GO: 2024 marks the 11th year NAPA has partnered up with Elliott and the ninth full-time season it has teamed up with Hendrick Motorsports. The Atlanta-based company first paired with Ellliott for his rookie NASCAR Xfinity Series season at JR Motorsports in 2014 and has been with him ever since. NAPA is serving as the majority partner for the 2020 Cup Series champion and the No. 9 team for 26 Cup Series races this season, including this weekend’s Clash. While NAPA will primarily run a blue-based scheme in 2024, the company opted for a pearlescent white scheme for this weekend’s exhibition event. Get a look at all the angles of the white No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 here.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

Age: 26 (Nov. 29, 1997)

Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina

Resides: Charlotte, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Rudy Fugle

Standings: 3rd (2023)

No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, will be available to members of the media at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1:00 p.m. local time.

2023 IN THE REARVIEW: Embarking on his seventh season in the NASCAR Cup Series, William Byron is coming off a career-best year at the highest level of competition. With back-to-back wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Phoenix Raceway in March, Byron not only locked himself into his fifth consecutive playoff appearance but continued his winning ways collecting three more wins before the final 10-race stretch. The success didn’t stop there though. Byron picked up his first playoff victory at Texas Motor Speedway, which also was the 300th win for Hendrick Motorsports. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native then went on to lock himself into his first Championship 4 appearance at the Cup level, ultimately ending the season third in the points standings.

COMING FOR THE CLASH: With the 2024 season kicking off with the Clash at the Coliseum, this will be the third year that the exhibition race will be held at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. In the previous two events at the historic location, Byron was the only driver to run all 300 laps in the top 10 and ranks second for laps run in the top five for those races (157). He holds the second-best average running position (5.44) and is tied for the seventh-best average finish (8.00). In fact, Byron is one of only four drivers, including Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, to finish in the top 10 in both races. While the 26-year-old driver has not won the Clash, he does have a win in one NASCAR special event (a Duel at Daytona victory in 2020).

RUDY, RUDY, RUDY: Crew chief Rudy Fugle enters his fourth season with Byron at the Cup level. Their six wins were the most by a driver and crew chief combo last season. Reaching the Championship 4, the No. 24 Fugle-led team finished third in the 2023 Cup Series standings with four poles, 15 top-five finishes and 21 top-10s. The Fugle-Byron duo have nine victories together, which is tied for the fourth-most among active driver and crew chief pairings. In total, they have been together for 104 races.

LIBERTY U IS BACK: To kick off the start of the 2024 season, Byron will sport Liberty University on board his No. 24 for the Clash at the Coliseum. Featuring a white base with navy flames and red accents, the No. 24 Liberty University Chevy will be sure to stand out on track. Liberty University has a long history with Byron starting back in 2014 in the late model ranks. Liberty University has been Training Champions for Christ since it was founded in 1971. Located in the mountains of Central Virginia, Liberty is a liberal arts institution with 17 colleges and schools that offers more than 600 degree programs from the certificate to the doctoral level, on campus and online. Working on an undergraduate degree in strategic communication, Byron is in his junior year at Liberty University through its online program. For a better look at the paint scheme, click here.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

Age: 30 (April 25, 1993)

Hometown: Tucson, Arizona

Resides: Concord, North Carolina

Crew Chief: Blake Harris

Standings: 20th (2023)

No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

READY TO RACE: Alex Bowman returns to race the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for a fourth consecutive year in 2024. Bowman begins his seventh full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports and 10th year in the NASCAR Cup Series. In February 2023, Bowman signed a three-year contract extension with the 14-time championship-winning organization that keeps him driving for team owner Rick Hendrick through 2026.

CALLING THE SHOTS: Blake Harris returns to the track in 2024 embarking on his second year as the crew chief of the No. 48 Ally Racing team, paired with driver Bowman. Overall, this is his third year atop a pit box in the Cup Series. During their inaugural season together, Harris and Bowman wasted no time developing a strong working relationship. This year, the duo looks to earn their first win together, add to Bowman’s seven Cup Series wins and secure his sixth playoff appearance.

COMING BACK TO THE COLISEUM: This weekend, NASCAR holds the Clash at the Coliseum. Bowman has had solid runs in the sport’s past special events. The 30-year-old’s best finish in this exhibition race came in 2017 when he finished third at Daytona International Speedway. At the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the driver of the No. 48 has the third-best average position in the main (5.65) and he finished fourth in last year’s race. Bowman is one of only nine drivers to have run at least 150 laps in the top-10 positions during the main event at the Coliseum. His 82 laps run in the top five during the main event place him ninth amongst all Cup Series drivers.

FIRST TRACK APPEARANCE: The primary No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 paint scheme carries a new “digital camo” look for the 2024 season. Hendrick Motorsports and Ally Financial unveiled the new rendering on Dec. 8, 2023, and it will hit the track for the first time this weekend in Los Angeles. With Ally being a digital bank, the “digital camo” design helps brings the brand to life. Sean Bull, an F1 graphic designer, worked with Bowman and Ally to create the eye-catching scheme, doubling as his professional debut in NASCAR. Learn more about the design’s story here and check out all angles of the ride here.

NASCAR DIVERSITY AWARDS: NASCAR will host the 16th annual Drive for Diversity Awards presented by Ally in celebration of diversity and inclusion advocates. Ten individuals and organizations whose efforts are making a difference both on and off the racetrack will receive awards. Bowman will join Brandon Thompson, NASCAR’s vice president of Diversity and Inclusion, and Bridget Sponsky, Ally’s executive director of Brand and Sponsorship Marketing, in the ceremony’s celebrations.

NEW YEAR WITH NEW FACES: This season, the No. 48 team welcomes a few new allies to the group. This includes a new lead engineer, tire specialist and engine tuner. George Spencer joins the team as the new lead engineer. Spencer is from Halifax, Virginia, and got into motorsports by attending races with his grandfather. He studied at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and has been an engineer at the professional level for nine years. Before that, he was a spotter/mechanic at local dirt tracks for 10 years. Colin Hoeffner joins the crew originating from Bay Shore, New York. He was a Social Studies teacher in Connecticut until joining the Cup Series as a tire specialist last year. Before that, Hoeffner was involved in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for about 10 years and raced himself in Legends Cars. Gage Wenzel joins the team taking the title of engine tuner. Wenzel is from Brighton, Michigan, and 2024 marks his second season as an engine tuner in the Cup Series. Away from the track, Wenzel likes to snowboard and spend time in the mountains.

HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS

2023 All-Time LA Coliseum Races 36 1,345 2 Wins 10* 301* 0 Poles 7 246* 0 Top 5 42* 1,232* 3** Top 10 67* 2,112* 5* Laps Led 2,440 79,757* 0 Stage Wins 19* 98 N/A

*Most **Most (tie)

FABULOUS 40: In 2024, Hendrick Motorsports is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Among the categories that the Rick Hendrick-owned organization holds the record in for the NASCAR Cup Series are all-time wins (301), poles (246), laps led (79,757) and championships (14). The organization has won at least one race in each of the last 38 seasons. In addition, the team has at least three victories in each of the past 30 seasons, the longest streak by a team in the Cup Series.

LAST YEAR LOOK BACK: Last season, Hendrick Motorsports notched a series-best 10 wins and placed two drivers – William Byron and Kyle Larson – in the Championship 4. Larson won four races as well as the non-points All-Star Race and finished second in the final standings. Byron won a best-in-series six times and placed third in the final standings. Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman each missed time with injuries and Elliott led the No. 9 team to the Round of 8 in the owner’s playoffs. The season saw the organization earn its 300th Cup Series victory (Byron at Texas Motor Speedway) and the engine department earn its 500th national series win (Larson at Darlington Raceway). The four-car team led the Cup Series in wins (10), top-five finishes (42), top-10s (67) and stage wins (19).

FORMAT IN FOCUS: For the Clash at the Coliseum, drivers will be split into three groups for three timed sessions of practice on Saturday, Feb. 3. Each driver’s fastest lap time from final practice will determine the starting lineup for that night’s heat races. The four heat races of 25 laps will begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Only green-flag laps will count and there will be no overtime. The top five from each heat race will advance to the Clash. The drivers that finish outside the top five in their respective heats move to the Last Chance Qualifier Race (LCQ) on Sunday, Feb. 4. The LCQ will be 75 laps (green-flag only with no overtime) and begin at 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX. The top-two finishers in the LCQ will advance to the Clash. The 23rd and final spot in the field will be awarded to the driver who finished the highest in the 2023 season driver points standings but has yet to automatically transfer into the Clash. The Clash will take place at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and run for 150 laps with a halftime break after 75 laps. Only the green-flag laps will count and the race must finish under green. Read more about the format here.

LA REWIND: In last year’s second race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Bowman finished a team-best fourth, while Larson was fifth. Byron rounded out the top 10. Elliott qualified for the main event for the second straight season. Larson is one of three drivers to finish in the top five both years on the purpose-built 0.25-mile track at the historic venue. Byron is one of four drivers to finish in the top 10 in both years of the event.

TRACK POSITION: Three Hendrick Motorsports drivers rank in the top five for the best average running position in the main event at the LA Coliseum. Byron (5.44) is second, Bowman (5.65) holds third and Larson (6.88) rounds out the top five. In addition, Byron has run all 300 laps in the top 10 at the historic venue.

CAPTURING THE CLASH: Hendrick Motorsports’ seven wins in the Clash are the third-most among all teams. All of their victories came at Daytona International Speedway, which was the home of the Clash from 1979 to 2020. The track’s road course hosted the 2021 edition of the Clash. Ken Schrader (1989 and 1990), Jeff Gordon (1994 and 1997) and Jimmie Johnson (2005 and 2019) each won the event twice, while Dale Earnhardt Jr. scored a win in 2008.

SAVORING THE SPECIAL: The Rick Hendrick-owned organization has recorded a series-best 39 wins in special events. The team’s win totals in the Duel at Daytona qualifiers (16), NASCAR All-Star Race (11) and All-Star Open (five) are the most or tied for the most among all teams. Larson has five wins in such events with two coming with Hendrick Motorsports. Elliott has three wins, while Byron has one victory in those events.

WIN LEADERS: In each of the last three seasons, a Hendrick Motorsports driver has led the Cup Series in wins. Larson won 10 races in his title-winning season of 2021, Elliott scored five victories in 2022 and Byron took home six wins in 2023. This is the organization’s longest streak of having the series’ wins leader since Gordon led the way in victories for five straight seasons from 1995 to 1999.

QUOTABLE /

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: “This is a really cool event being in the stadium and a unique format with heat races. Even the break with a concert in the feature adds a unique feel to a race when no points are awarded. It is just so different from our normal race weekends and that makes the entire weekend a fun one.”

Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the evolution of the Clash at the Coliseum: “In 2022, the drivers raced with more respect because the (Next Gen) car was new and unknown. That was our first outing as an industry with the Next Gen car. Overall, the racing was pretty clean. By 2023, everyone had learned the car and it was a ‘smashfest.’ I’m curious to see how it plays out this year.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on having the longest active driver and crew chief pairing in the Cup Series garage with Alan Gustafson: “We have such a solid working relationship. It just makes each week way easier and better when that is the case. He and I are very similar in a lot of ways and kind of look at things from a similar view. That helps our relationship at the track and ultimately, we have the same goals in mind. It’s pretty cool. I didn’t know that we were the longest pairing. I guess we are both getting old.”

Elliott on goals for 2024: “Winning would be great. Winning a championship would be great. We just want to have pace on a week-to-week basis and that is where my head has been for a long time. I want to show up and have a shot every week. I think we are very capable of doing that but you’ve got to be perfect. If you are not perfect, you have to be really close to it and just keep yourself in contention. That’s really where I am at with it. I want to have pace, be fast and be in the hunt more often.”

Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the 2024 season: “I’m just excited about the opportunity that’s in front of us. The 40th anniversary this year, everything that that could be and the vision and the dreams I think we all have for that excites me and gives a little extra motivation. The new season, I think, it’s just an opportunity to simplify for me and just focus on racing, being successful and setting that initial benchmark or result and enjoying the process of improving on it.”

William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on returning to the LA Coliseum for the Clash: “This is always a fun event for not only the fans, but the drivers. I think we have really seen it evolve the last two years. While there are no points on the line, you still want to go out there, have a good run and contend for a win. You want to show that the hard work in the offseason paid off. At the same time, you can’t let a bad day affect you or your season because it is such a unique event and venue. We’ve run well there the last two times. We just need a little bit more and I think we have a shot to start the year off with a win.”

Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on returning to the LA Coliseum: “It seems like every year we go to the LA Coliseum we have changes. The biggest difference this year is that we don’t have a true qualifying session like the past two years. Now your final practice run will set the heat races. You’ll want to make sure you have a good gap on your run and hit your marks because a good heat start is crucial. The other difference this year is that there will be another series racing before us. That brings the unknown of what the track will do with the additional laps and rubber.”

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at the LA Coliseum: “I’m excited to get back to work in 2024 with Ally and the No. 48 team. That starts this weekend in LA. We have some new faces on the team and we are ready to find our groove and get back into the swing of things. A strong finish would be great to start the season with, but there is a lot up in the air between weather and the nature of that racetrack, so you can’t let a bad finish ruin your mindset for the season either. My goal is to head to the West Coast ready to execute. I want our (No. 48) team to be able to maximize what we have and control the things that we can control.”

Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on getting the new season started: “I’m excited to get the season back rolling. Last year in Los Angeles, we had a really good showing and honestly (it) felt like we had a really good shot to win the race. We started on the front row, I think five times in the second half of that race, but just let one of those restarts get away from us. I hope to pick up where we left off at the beginning of the season there. Our team has good notes there and we are excited to get back to the track. We are reset and ready to get into the season.”