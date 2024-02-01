Wood Brothers Racing, Draiver Partner for 2024 Season

Mooresville, NC (February 1, 2024) – Today, Draiver, Wood Brothers Racing (WBR) and Team Penske announced a new, dynamic partnership that will see the on-demand vehicle delivery company featured as a primary partner on the No. 21 Ford Mustang of Harrison Burton for two races and a full-season associate partner on the No. 21 and on Team Penske’s No. 2 Ford Mustang for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season.

Founded in 2013 by Zarif Haque, Draiver uses the industry’s most advanced AI to move over 6,000 vehicles a day with more than 20,000 drivers. The company, based in Overland Park, Kansas, operates in more than 170 metros across the United States and ten countries, most recently expanding to Mexico and Brazil.

“We’re excited to partner with an innovative company like Draiver,” said Eddie and Len Wood, co-owners, Wood Brothers Racing, in a joint statement. “It’s always special when we get to welcome a new partner to the team, and we look forward to seeing Harrison represent the Draiver colors on the track this year.”

The partnership comes as Burton enters his third Cup Series season in 2024, vying for his first win in NASCAR’s premier series and the elusive 100th win for the Wood Brothers.

“I could not be more excited to represent Draiver on and off the track,” said Burton. Their values and vision are parallel to those of our team, and I look forward to racing the No. 21 Draiver Ford Mustang this year.”

The livery and specific races where Burton will drive the No. 21 Draiver Ford Mustang in 2024 will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 NCS season kicks off on Sunday, February 4 with the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the West Coast exhibition race opens the series schedule for the third consecutive year. The 66th running of the Daytona 500 will be held on Sunday, February 18.

ABOUT DRAIVER

Draiver is a market-leading on-demand vehicle delivery company offering elevated delivery solutions and experiences. Through best-in-class AI logistics software and a vetted, insured driver marketplace, the company moves cars faster, and more efficiently, to improve bottom lines for global fleet and rental companies, OEMs, large automotive groups, and single location businesses.

The company’s expertise has enabled rapid expansion to three continents, where the platform moves over 6,000 cars a day through an elite network of 20,000 drivers. The company’s full suite of services is available throughout North and South America, and their software solves logistics needs for large automotive companies in Peru, Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Peru and the GCC.

Draiver’s mission is to redefine the standard of excellence in vehicle delivery and offer unmatched opportunities for the gig economy in a people-first environment. Follow Draiver on Twitter, LinkedIn and www.draiver.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.