The Clash at The Coliseum Competition Notes: Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 genera8tor Mustang Dark Horse Team

Todd Gilliland and No. 38 Ford Team

The Clash at The Coliseum Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

It’s finally race season, and Todd Gilliland is itching to get back into the race car as the team heads west towards the sunny skies of California for The Clash at The Coliseum at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum- a purpose-built track inside the famous stadium.

Gilliland will be behind the wheel of the No. 38 gener8tor Ford Mustang Dark Horse. gener8tor, a nationally-ranked venture capital firm and accelerator that brings together startup founders, investors, corporations, job seekers, universities, musicians and artists, will debut a new black and red look that will be carried by Gilliland throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The two-day exhibition event will begin Saturday, February 3 at 6:10 p.m. ET with a practice and qualifying session televised live on FS1. Qualifying heats (25 laps) will also be Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET live on FS1.

Sunday will feature a last-chance qualifying race (75 laps) before the 150-lap feature race that will start 23 of the 36-entered teams. The race will feature a mid-race break highlighted with a performance by Machine Gun Kelly.

All of Sunday’s coverage will be televised live on FOX.

COMPETITION NOTES:

Gilliland will be heading west with returning crew chief Ryan Bergenty. In 2023, the duo achieved a career best season for Gilliland in the Cup Series, earning four top-10 and 11 top-15 finishes.

Bergenty and Gilliland have worked around the clock this off-season preparing for the 2024 season. The hard work of December and January is ready to pay off in hopes of capturing Gilliland’s first Cup Series win.

CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY:

“We have been hard at work here at the shop this off season, and I’m ready for the new season to start. We have a lot of new faces on our 38 team, so this weekend will be a test run of going through our procedures and working on our team chemistry at the track. It’s exciting though, and I couldn’t be prouder of the progress we have made in such a short off-season.”

DRIVER TODD GILLILAND:

“The Clash is such a unique event; I made the main event last season so that’s the expectation. We have been hard at work all off-season so I’m looking forward to getting to the track and testing out what we have. Like Ryan said, we have a lot of new faces on the team and this weekend will be a great time to lay the foundation for what we consider the standard for the rest of the season.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.