CHEVROLET NCS AT THE CLASH: William Byron Media Availability Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM

BUSCH LIGHT CLASH AT THE COLISEUM

MEDIA AVAILABILITY QUOTES

FEBRUARY 3, 2024

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1, met with the media in advance of the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Media Availability Quotes:

HAS YOUR VISABILITY INCREASED WITH THE NASCAR DOCUMENTARY ON NETFLIX?

“I think a little bit, for sure. I mean, I probably gained a thousand followers within 24 hours, so I think a little bit. It was fun to sit back and watch it and just see how it all played out. I think they did a really good job capturing the intensity of the final few races and did a really good job in production, in general. I thought it was cool.”

HAVE YOU AND RUDY (FUGLE) DISSECTED THIS SEASON AND GOT AN IDEA OF HOW YOU GAIN TWO SPOTS BETTER ONCE YOU GET BACK TO PHOENIX (RACEWAY)?

“I listened to Dan Campbell talk about it being twice as hard to get back, and it’s definitely twice as hard to get back in this sport, too. You know, you’ve got to work twice as hard. You’ve got to work smarter. It’s going to be tough for us to repeat the things we did last year, but I feel like we’ve got the team capable. We have all the same people and even made some improvements in the off-season to get our team a little bit tighter.”

DO YOU COMMEND NASCAR ON MOVING UP RACE DAY FROM SUNDAY TO TODAY SO QUICKLY DUE TO WEATHER?

“Yeah, I think it’s really progressive. I think it’s a good start. I hope we can do that in the future too because we’ve all been through the events where we’ve stayed until Wednesday. I don’t think it’s fun for anyone, but I don’t think it’s productive either for ratings, the excitement on track and the build up to it. Obviously I hope we can get into a system of maybe having a chance to flex during the week, kind of like the NFL does. I think if we’re able to flex the race forward sooner, we could get some people tuned in. But I think it’ll be better than waiting out a rain delay, for sure.”

HOW DOES THE MINDSET CHANGE TO GET INTO A RACING MINDSET WITH THE RACE PUSHED UP? DOES THAT CHANGE YOUR MINDSET?

“I think it’s kind of better, honestly. Less chance to get nervous. You just go out there and kind of do your own thing. Naturally, I think I do the best work when I’m comfortable and just in a rhythm. I feel like this allows me to get into a rhythm sooner. If we make it, we make it. Obviously, hopefully with a top-22, we should be able to do that and a provisional, maybe. But just try to get into the race. You don’t have as much time to think or dwell.”

IS THERE A DIFFERENT MINDSET WITH THIS NOT BEING A POINTS RACE?

“Yeah, it’s for fun. But we want to get a good systems check, and there’s still a trophy to go get. It’d be really nice to stand up there and get that medal, the trophy and everything. I was envious of Martin Truex Jr. last year. It’s always bragging rights and there’s a little bit of money on the line, so I want to get a good start.”





About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.