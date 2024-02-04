Burton, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Miss Cut For Clash

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team were among 13 drivers and teams that came up short in qualifying for the third-annual Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

With the forecast for Sunday calling for heavy rain, NASCAR officials on Saturday made the decision to move the main event to Saturday night and eliminate the heat races and last-chance feature that normally determine the line-up for the feature race.

The field for the non-points exhibition race was set based on speeds in the final practice session with 22 drivers earning starting spots based on their best lap time in the session, with one provisional starting spot that went to defending series champion Ryan Blaney.

Burton had a best lap at 66.094 miles per hour. It took a lap at 66.746 mph to make the cut.

Burton and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team now turn their focus to preparing the No. 21 Mustang Dark Horse for the regular season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 18.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.