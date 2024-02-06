RFK Racing Enhances Trackside Experience with Cutting-Edge Pitbox Video Boards

Dynamic Video Boards to Debut at Daytona Duels

CONCORD, N.C. (Feb. 6, 2024) – In connection with the launch of the RFK TeK Alliance, RFK Racing is set to elevate the race-day atmosphere with the introduction of state-of-the-art video boards on its pitboxes, debuting at the upcoming Daytona 500 weekend. This innovative addition aims to provide fans, teams, and partners with an immersive and dynamic viewing experience, showcasing dynamic graphics and engaging content.

The high-definition video boards, strategically integrated into RFK Racing’s pitboxes, will deliver various data, partner communications, and captivating visuals before each race event. Following the announcement of the RFK TeK Alliance initiative last week, this at-track project aligns with RFK’s increased commitment to technology and pushing boundaries and enhancing the overall fan and partner engagement within the dynamic world of NASCAR.

RFK’s award-winning marketing group first suggested the idea in 2023 and worked diligently with NASCAR officials in the offseason to make the technological advancement a reality.

“We are excited to unveil our latest enhancement to the race-day experience with the introduction of video boards on our pitboxes,” said Kevin D. Woods, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “This cutting-edge addition allows our team and partners to connect with fans on a whole new level. Our team worked closely with NASCAR to make this happen and the immersive content displayed on these boards will provide a unique perspective and insight into the intensity of NASCAR racing.”

The boards will debut in Daytona at the twin duels on Thursday evening (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) and be featured in Sunday’s famed Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM), promising fans an enhanced viewing experience and a closer connection to the action on the track. RFK Racing, who unveiled its new RFK TeK Alliance last week, remains dedicated to innovation and aims to find and integrate new technologies both on and off the track.

