LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: The Clash

THE CLASH | RACE RECAP

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

No. 42 DOLLAR TREE CAMRY XSE

START: 21ST

FINISH: 13TH

POINTS: N/A

John Hunter Nemechek’s Post-Race Thoughts: “It was great to make the show, great way to kick off our year and for myself just to get more experience and laps. Finishing in 13th is a solid day for the Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE, I ran around the track, ran into cars, and got run into as well. It’s what we expect in The Clash. On to Daytona.”

ERIK JONES

No. 43 FAMILY DOLLAR CAMRY XSE

Erik Jones on “The Clash” experience: “Today was obviously not the day we wanted. I wish things could have gone differently for our guys and our partners at Family Dollar and Toyota, but the real test is in Daytona. We have a week to reset and get better before the regular season kicks off.”

