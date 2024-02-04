RCR NCS Race Recap: L.A. Memorial Coliseum

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Unable to Defend Last Year’s Podium Finish at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

N/A

DNQ

N/A

“I applaud NASCAR for the way they recognized the impending weather and got the race in tonight. Unfortunately for us, it meant no last chance race and we needed it after struggling in practice and qualifying. I had high hopes leading into the weekend because we’ve been able to earn podium finishes the last two years. We just struggled with the handling of the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet in practice and qualifying today. The left front of our Chevy would lock up into the corner and we just couldn’t go anywhere. I’m looking forward to Daytona International Speedway to kick off our 2024 season.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch and The No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Team Earn Strong Second-Place Finish at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

2nd

5th

N/A

“It was a good run for us tonight at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Camaro was good. It was solid. I felt like we were a little bit better in the first half of the race. In the second half, we were not as good, but we still came out of Los Angeles with a second-place finish. I’m happy with that, but we know we have work to do on our short track program. Maybe some of the stuff we tried today will help us get there. We had a decent shot at the end of the race. We had a decent start, and I knew the No. 11 car was going to keep blowing off the bottom because he kept locking up his tires. I knew there was going to be a hole at the bottom and I got there off of Turn 2, but I couldn’t accelerate late in the run. There was just too much wheel spin to keep that position on him and to be close enough on the next end to get to the inside of him while he locked up. It definitely stings, but all-in-all, I’m glad to have a good night and come out of here in one piece, even with all of the bumping and banging and everything else that happens.” -Kyle Busch